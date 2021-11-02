IKEA’s New Sound-Absorbing Curtains Are Perfect for Noisy Roommates

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The holidays are right around the corner, so it’s time to start shopping (if you haven’t already). Whether you’re on a mission to find a gift for your best friend, sister, parents, or just about anyone, Design Within Reach is a great place to look for awe-inspiring holiday presents. While the retailer is best known for its super-luxury home finds, which admittedly can be quite steep, it’s also home to a variety of chic and affordable goodies that would serve well as stellar stocking stuffers, standalone gifts, or even “treat yourself” splurges. To help get you started, we picked out 10 of our favorite giftable DWR finds that are sure to spruce up any space, whether yours or a loved one’s — and all for less than $100!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO