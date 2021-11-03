Simmons, Valentine await results in hotly contested Stamford mayoral race

Democrat Caroline Simmons and unaffiliated candidate Bobby Valentine are awaiting results in the hotly contested race for Stamford mayor.

The race has received national attention due to Valentine’s Major League Baseball celebrity.

News 12's John Craven reported that the last few hundred absentee ballots were being counted, signifying a very close race.

Valentine spoke to his supporters where he claimed that there were voting irregularities. He claimed that some voters cast in person and absentee ballots. The Simmons campaign didn't comment on that, saying it is awaiting results.

Simmons was supposed to coast to victory in a solidly Democratic area, but Valentine has made it a close contest with some national attention. Simmons even got an endorsement from former President Barack Obama. Still, she says the race is about local issues.

"This election is all about the future of Stamford and I'm running for mayor to make our city work better for the people of this wonderful city -- to fix our infrastructure, improve our schools."

Valentine is running as an unaffiliated candidate. His campaign team will be watching outside The Village on Stamford’s South End – a revamped facility for entertainment, restaurants and office space.

Valentine was endorsed by the Stamford police and teachers’ unions. He also has the support of former President George W. Bush and some well-known baseball names.

