Keeper of the Crown: Charlotte FC Coach Miguel Angel Ramirez, Part One

By Will Palaszczuk, WFNZ Radio
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 5 days ago

Source: Colin Hoggard/WFNZ

Charlotte FC Head Coach Miguel Angel Ramirez had to fight a battle that many international players have fought in securing his work visa to join his new club in the United States.

He’s now in Uptown Charlotte, and forged with the task of fortifying a roster which currently has eight players, two of whom were signed since he agreed to take the head post at the club.

Ramirez sat down with WFNZ’s Will Palaszczuk for an exclusive and comprehensive long-form interview to introduce  fans to Charlotte’s newest professional coach.

Part One of their conversation centers around the specifics of his attacking philosophy, how it will fit in MLS, and ultimately what pieces he feels are important to executing his unique game model.

PART TWO OF THE INTERVIEW WILL BE RELEASED LATER THIS WEEK AT WFNZ.COM.

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

