Mesa Police Wrap Up Operation Summer Project

The Mesa Police Department concluded their Operation Summer Project on October 8, 2021. The main goal of the Operation Summer Project was to reduce violent crime within the City of Mesa. To help reach this goal a high visibility enforcement model using an intelligence driven/targeted effort focused on violent crime was utilized.

The operation was in effect from June 30 – October 8. Officers, detectives, and professional staff from throughout the Police Department were involved and worked together to identify and locate individuals within the community that were committing violent crimes. Those participating in the operation conducted enforcement activities throughout the entire City. During the timeframe of the project hundreds of arrests were made resulting in illegal drug seizures, weapon seizures, and warrant arrests. The Mesa community was also instrumental in the success of this operation by submitting crime tips that assisted and furthered investigations.

Below are statistical results of the 15-week operation and a few examples of subjects arrested:

645 overall arrests (317 Adult Felony and 321 Adult Misdemeanor / 3 Juvenile Felony and 4 Juvenile Misdemeanor)

148 Felony warrants cleared

213 Misdemeanor warrants cleared

32,800 grams of methamphetamine seized, street value of $180,700

84,603 Fentanyl pills seized, street value of $846,000

1,784 grams of cocaine seized, street value of $142,700

136 DUI arrests (alcohol)

33 DUI arrest (drugs) 73 Firearms seized

54-year-old Rickey Cheney was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and 3rd degree burglary. This arrest was a result of Cheney violently assaulting and robbing a customer at a convenience store in the area of 1200 S. Higley. After severely injuring that victim Cheney went to the area of 1400 S. Higley, entered the domicile of another victim, and seriously assaulted that victim. Cheney was held on $10,000 bond at the time of this arrest.

30-year-old Frankie Miranda was arrested for aggravated assault, warrants and other weapons charges. This arrest was a result of a shooting that occurred during an altercation in a parking lot in the area of 800 N. Dobson Rd. Miranda was held on No Bond at the time of his arrest.

38-year-old Marc Garcia was arrested for aggravated assault and weapons charges when officers involved in the operation caught him chasing two males with a large, fixed blade knife in the area of 200 S. Country Club Dr. Garcia was held on $10,000 bond at the time of his arrest.

The work performed by the officers, detectives and professional staff in this operation is a good example of the commitment of the Mesa Police Department to making the streets of Mesa safer for our community through strategic planning, intelligence led policing, technology, and hard work.