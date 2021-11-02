CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa Police Wrap Up Operation Summer Project

Mesa, Arizona
 5 days ago

The Mesa Police Department concluded their Operation Summer Project on October 8, 2021. The main goal of the Operation Summer Project was to reduce violent crime within the City of Mesa. To help reach this goal a high visibility enforcement model using an intelligence driven/targeted effort focused on violent crime was utilized.

The operation was in effect from June 30 – October 8. Officers, detectives, and professional staff from throughout the Police Department were involved and worked together to identify and locate individuals within the community that were committing violent crimes. Those participating in the operation conducted enforcement activities throughout the entire City. During the timeframe of the project hundreds of arrests were made resulting in illegal drug seizures, weapon seizures, and warrant arrests. The Mesa community was also instrumental in the success of this operation by submitting crime tips that assisted and furthered investigations.

Below are statistical results of the 15-week operation and a few examples of subjects arrested:

  • 645 overall arrests (317 Adult Felony and 321 Adult Misdemeanor / 3 Juvenile Felony and 4 Juvenile Misdemeanor)
  • 148 Felony warrants cleared
  • 213 Misdemeanor warrants cleared
  • 32,800 grams of methamphetamine seized, street value of $180,700
  • 84,603 Fentanyl pills seized, street value of $846,000
  • 1,784 grams of cocaine seized, street value of $142,700
  • 136 DUI arrests (alcohol)
  • 33 DUI arrest (drugs) 73 Firearms seized

54-year-old Rickey Cheney was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and 3rd degree burglary. This arrest was a result of Cheney violently assaulting and robbing a customer at a convenience store in the area of 1200 S. Higley. After severely injuring that victim Cheney went to the area of 1400 S. Higley, entered the domicile of another victim, and seriously assaulted that victim. Cheney was held on $10,000 bond at the time of this arrest.

30-year-old Frankie Miranda was arrested for aggravated assault, warrants and other weapons charges. This arrest was a result of a shooting that occurred during an altercation in a parking lot in the area of 800 N. Dobson Rd. Miranda was held on No Bond at the time of his arrest.

38-year-old Marc Garcia was arrested for aggravated assault and weapons charges when officers involved in the operation caught him chasing two males with a large, fixed blade knife in the area of 200 S. Country Club Dr. Garcia was held on $10,000 bond at the time of his arrest.

The work performed by the officers, detectives and professional staff in this operation is a good example of the commitment of the Mesa Police Department to making the streets of Mesa safer for our community through strategic planning, intelligence led policing, technology, and hard work.

The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TMZ.com

Astroworld Victim Carried Out by Police and Dropped on Head

A horrifying video has surfaced, showing the chaos at the Astroworld festival had emergency workers so overtaxed, they tried taking one of the victims out on a stretcher but dropped her on her head. The video shows a security guard, a police officer and another person carrying a woman on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mesa, Arizona

