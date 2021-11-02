Bates to run for Senate

x-default Chris Jackson

Delegate Mick Bates has announced that he will not seek re-election to the House of Delegates and will instead run for the new 9th Senatorial District seat representing Raleigh and Wyoming Counties and part of Fayette County.

Bates, who flipped from the Democratic Party to the Republican side of the aisle this year, has represented the 30th District of the House of Delegates for four terms since 2014 and has been a sponsor of legislation to impose term-limits on members of the state legislature.

"I am proud of my work as the Delegate for the 30th District,” said Bates. “However, I made a promise that I would not serve in that role for more than 8 years. That is why I am officially announcing my run for State Senate.”

Bates is a physical therapist and the owner of BODYWORKS, a company that operates health, fitness and rehabilitation facilities in Beckley and Pineville. He resides in Raleigh County with his wife, Pam, and four children – Callan, Mikeal, Clare and Allison.