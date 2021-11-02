Lift ticket price hits $324 for single day with 'first tracks' option at Colorado resort

Photo Credit: raclro (iStock).

It's no secret that skiing in Colorado can get pretty expensive, with multiple resorts offering a single-day lift ticket at a price point above $200.

While a number of resorts do offer discounts for advance purchases and otherwise, those getting their ticket day-of can expect to pay more.

Here's how much someone looking to ski on New Year's Eve can expect to pay around the state if no discount applies:

Note from the author: These prices were found on official resort websites. Prices are subject to change and other websites may offer better deals.

Steamboat Springs: $269 (a $30 discount for online advance purchase can currently bring this down to $239)

Beaver Creek: $239 (an online discount currently brings the price down to $209)

Vail: $239 (an online discount currently brings the price down to $209)

Breckenridge: $219

Copper Mountain: $219 (a discount online currently brings the price down to $139)

Winter Park: $219 (a current $33 discount can bring this down to $186)

Telluride: $205

Aspen Snowmass: $204

Keystone: $199 (discount online currently drops total to $159)

Arapahoe Basin: $189 (current discount brings this down to $109)

Crested Butte: $159 (online discount currently brings this down to $139)

Monarch Mountain: $129 (current online discount brings price to $114)

Purgatory: $95

Loveland Ski Area: $94

There's a quick breakdown of ticket prices that can currently be found online. Not all resorts are selling day passes quite yet.

Looking to take some extra money on top of that $269 price found at Steamboat? Purchase the 'first tracks' option for $55, bringing the total price to $324 before discount.