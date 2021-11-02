CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mariah Carey responds after bar bans ‘All I Want for Christmas’ until Dec. 1

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCSBO_0ckQRz4v00

( WJW ) — A tweet showing a photo of a sign with rules on when Mariah Carey’s song “All I Want for Christmas is You” can play at an unnamed Dallas bar is going viral.

Twitter user @rkylesmith tweeted the photo Oct. 22 with the caption: “Dallas jukebox.”

It says: “Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ will be skipped if played before December 1. After December 1 the song is only allowed one time a night.”

The tweet has over 8,000 interactions.

How much more will Thanksgiving dinner cost you this year?

Mariah Carey herself responded on Oct. 28 after the original tweet was retweeted by another Twitter user. She tweeted a photo of herself dressed as though she’s going to battle. It read, “is this the war on Christmas I’ve heard about?”

On Monday, Carey also declared it’s Christmastime while smashing a pumpkin in a video.

The Guinness World Records account even tweeted that it was the “new record for the earliest celebration of Christmas.”

This doesn’t mean we forget about Thanksgiving, though. Carey said to save the smashed pumpkins for pie “cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Texas Bar Bans Popular Mariah Carey Song Before Dec. 1st

Some people have already transitioned right from Halloween into Christmas mode, but there is a bar in Texas where they are kind of pressing pause. They are giving singer Mariah Carey's mega Christmas hit "All I Want for Christmas" the silent treatment, basically saying it is too soon. The self-described...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Ban on Mariah Carey? A Dallas Bar Says YES!

Now that Halloween is over almost everywhere you go there are signs of Christmas. But a bar in Dallas seems to have declared war on the holiday by temporarily banning Mariah Carey's hit song, 'All I Want for Christmas.'. Managers at the Stoneleigh P in Uptown posted a sign on...
DALLAS, TX
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
demotix.com

Tom Cruise Has a New Appearance, And It’s Not Nice at All

People change all the time, for better and worse. But, today we have images of Tom Cruise that show the actors looking quite different than what we’re used to. The Mission Impossible star attended a baseball game during the weekend and he looked nothing like his old self. The rumor that started immediately is that he underwent plastic surgery procedures.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Dinner#All I Want#Thanksgiving#Wjw#Rkylesmith#The Wtaj Newsletter
Cosmopolitan

Kanye West makes public declaration for Kim Kardashian: 'I want us to be together'

Kanye West has made a public declaration about his relationship with former wife Kim Kardashian, saying that he still wants them to be together. The Yeezy founder also made claims about their high profile divorce, saying that he has never actually seen the papers and that the pair are still married, despite Kim filing for divorce back in February of this year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Why Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s breakup hits different for Muslim fans

Fans of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (known more commonly as Zayn) woke up to shocking news this morning: that the couple had broken up, according to reports from websites like TMZ, and that Zayn had allegedly physically assaulted Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. The split caused more heartache than a “Brangelina” or “Bennifer” breakup — at least for millennial Muslims who have been ardent supporters of Gigi and Zayn’s relationship, however unconventional it may have been by traditional Muslim standards.Ever since One Direction emerged on the music scene through X Factor more than a decade ago, I was a fan...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Yes, The Royals Reportedly Do Get Weighed Before and After Christmas Dinner

Don't let Prince William and Kate Middleton's YouTube channel fool you, the British royal family is still deeply rooted in outdated and problematic traditions. In the latest cinematic exploration of Princess Diana's life, Spencer (which, mind you, labels itself a "fable"), Kristen Stewart's Diana is seen trepidatiously arriving at the queen's Sandringham estate for Christmas in the early '90s.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
WTAJ

WTAJ

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy