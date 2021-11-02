CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III involved in fiery fatal crash, faces DUI resulting in death

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Bleakley
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a felony charge of DUI in a fiery crash that left one person dead Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash involved two cars: a Toyota RAV4 and a Chevrolet Corvette, which was driven by Ruggs, police said.

The crash was reported around 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas and caused the complete closure of Rainbow between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road for several hours as police investigated.

According to Metro police, a preliminary investigation shows Ruggs’ car rear-ended the Toyota, killing one person inside. At the scene, Ruggs showed signs of impairment and is expected to be charged with felony DUI resulting in death, police said.

Associated Press is reporting the person killed was a woman. Ruggs had a female passenger in his car who was injured and transported to the hospital.

Ruggs, 22, was the Raiders’ first pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played for the University of Alabama.

The Raiders said in a statement on Twitter that they were aware of the accident involving Ruggs, and added, “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Prominent Las Vegas attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld released the following statement:

“On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered.”

DAVID CHESNOFF, ESQ. AND RICHARD SCHONFELD, ESQ.

Ruggs was transported to University Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

#Henry Ruggs#Las Vegas Boulevard#Klas Rrb#Las Vegas Raiders#Associated Press#Lvmpd#Hectormejianews#The University Of Alabama
WRIC - ABC 8News

