CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Timo Meier Latest Sharks Player Entering COVID-19 Protocols; 6 Players, Coach Remain Sidelined

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EotyI_0ckQRiJo00

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Sharks announced that forward Timo Meier has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, as six players and head coach Bob Boughner remain sidelined ahead of Tuesday’s game.

In an update Tuesday morning, team officials also announced that head trainer Ray Tufts is also entering COVID-19 protocols, while forward Jonathan Dahlen has been cleared.

The team has called up Will Leonard, head athletic trainer of AHL affiliate San Jose Barracuda, to assist the coaching staff as the Sharks face the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night.

On Saturday, Dahlen, along with Andrew Cogliano, Matt Nieto, Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simel and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, along with Boughner were sidelined minutes ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Following the announcement, which delayed the start of Saturday’s game, the team recalled five players from the Barracuda and Sharks assistant coach John MacLean served as head coach in Boughner’s place. While shorthanded, the Sharks went on to beat the Jets in overtime with a goal scored by Meier.

On Monday, Cogliano exited the COVID-19 protocol, while Kevin Labanc was cleared.

Team officials said all players and staff of the Sharks and Barracuda have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Sharks are in the midst of a five-game homestand at SAP Center, with games against the St. Louis Blues scheduled for Thursday and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sharks lose 7 team members, head coach to COVID-19 protocol

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Seven members of the Sharks and coach Bob Boughner were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, delaying the start of San Jose's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek...
NHL
Press Democrat

Sharks remove 1 player from COVID-19 list, add another

SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks removed one of their seven players from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol but added another as they returned to practice on Monday. Forward Andrew Cogliano was taken off the list after missing Saturday's game against Winnipeg and forward Kevin LaBanc went on it. The...
NHL
NHL

An Update on Sharks Players & Staff Regarding the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today announced an update to the status of the San Jose Sharks players and staff currently in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The following six San Jose Sharks players remain in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol:. F Jonathan Dahlen. D Erik Karlsson. D...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cogliano
Person
Kevin Labanc
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Erik Karlsson
Person
Matt Nieto
East Bay Times

San Jose Sharks’ late rally not enough as slow start proves costly

The Sharks fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Sunday after they failed to start on time in a matinee at TD Garden in Boston. Playing their fourth game in six days on a season-opening road trip, the Sharks allowed first-period goals to Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort, and David Pastrnak and never fully recovered in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timo Meier Latest Sharks#Cbs Sf#The San Jose Sharks#Ahl#Sap Center#The New Jersey Devils
San Francisco Chronicle

After loss, Sharks to start road trip several players still in COVID protocol

The schedule shows Calgary is the first stop of next week’s road trip. But the Sharks really are traveling into the great unknown. Who and when any of the seven players and head coach Bob Boughner will be available to San Jose is anyone’s guess. All were missing again Saturday night when the Sharks finished a 2-2-1 homestand with a 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Put 2 More Players in NHL's COVID-19 Protocol

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jujhar Khaira joined Patrick Kane in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday. The winless Blackhawks also said assistant Marc Crawford will not coach against the Detroit Red Wings because of the protocol. The Blackhawks announced Sunday morning that forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman...
NHL
Oroville Mercury-Register

Bob Boughner, multiple Sharks players placed in COVID protocol

SAN JOSE — Coach Bob Boughner and a deluge of Sharks players were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday just hours before the team’s game with the Winnipeg Jets at SAP Center. Forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen, Matt Nieto, and defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek, and...
NHL
Houston Chronicle

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan latest in COVID-19 protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is unavailable for Thursday night's game against Philadelphia after being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The team made the announcement a few hours before the Penguins were scheduled to take on the Flyers. Assistant coach Todd Reirden will fill in for Sullivan.
NHL
azdesertswarm.com

Cal to be without ‘multiple’ players for Arizona game due to COVID-19 protocols

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020 college football season, but for the most part its impact on this fall has been minimal, at best. Until now, potentially. Cal announced Thursday that “multiple” football players are in COVID protocol and will not play Saturday at Arizona. The school said all student-athletes traveling to Tucson for the 12 p.m. MT kickoff will be tested prior to departing Berkeley on Friday.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy