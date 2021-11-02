Timo Meier Latest Sharks Player Entering COVID-19 Protocols; 6 Players, Coach Remain Sidelined

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Sharks announced that forward Timo Meier has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, as six players and head coach Bob Boughner remain sidelined ahead of Tuesday’s game.

In an update Tuesday morning, team officials also announced that head trainer Ray Tufts is also entering COVID-19 protocols, while forward Jonathan Dahlen has been cleared.

The team has called up Will Leonard, head athletic trainer of AHL affiliate San Jose Barracuda, to assist the coaching staff as the Sharks face the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night.

On Saturday, Dahlen, along with Andrew Cogliano, Matt Nieto, Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simel and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, along with Boughner were sidelined minutes ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Following the announcement, which delayed the start of Saturday’s game, the team recalled five players from the Barracuda and Sharks assistant coach John MacLean served as head coach in Boughner’s place. While shorthanded, the Sharks went on to beat the Jets in overtime with a goal scored by Meier.

On Monday, Cogliano exited the COVID-19 protocol, while Kevin Labanc was cleared.

Team officials said all players and staff of the Sharks and Barracuda have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Sharks are in the midst of a five-game homestand at SAP Center, with games against the St. Louis Blues scheduled for Thursday and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.