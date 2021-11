An iconic sitcom has added The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco to its all-star cast. Aside from starring in sitcoms, Cuoco is gearing up for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, where she pulls double-duty as star and executive producer. However, fans will be excited to learn Cuoco will be making an appearance during the 11th season of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, sharing the news with her followers on social media. Season 11 premiered on Sunday, October 24th, along with other HBO hit shows such as Succession and the final season of Insecure.

