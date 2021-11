The protection (and un-protection) of Gray Wolves is a rollercoaster of a story. After people nearly hunted these wolves to extinction in the lower 48 states, the United States granted them federal protections in the 1960s. In 1974, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service listed gray wolves as endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). But beginning around 2003, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) made a number of attempts to strip these protections. Then in 2020, almost two decades of legal battles culminated when former President Donald Trump delisted Gray Wolves from the endangered species list.

