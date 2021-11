Those devices include the Oculus Quest (soon to be Meta Quest) virtual reality headsets and the Portal gadgets, which were designed primarily for video calling. The stores could also showcase the augmented reality smart glasses called Stories that Facebook developed with Ray-Ban. Based on the documents The Times saw, Meta’s goal is to spark “curiosity” and “closeness” with its stores, as well as provide customers with a welcoming atmosphere where they can have a “judgment free journey” while experimenting with headsets.

