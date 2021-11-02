CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dustin Diamond will be remembered in 2nd season of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcjhr_0ckQOgNJ00

( WJW ) – Late actor Dustin Diamond will be honored during the second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell,” Variety reports.

Diamond passed away in February after battling stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell,” which aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs, “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

The sequel was launched last fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, but Diamond was not included.

The sequel’s executive producer Franco Bario tells Variety after speaking with cast members and other show officials, it was decided there would be a scene where five original cast members, Berkley, Lopez, Gosselaar, Thiessen and Lark Voorhies, will reunite at The Max to remember him.

‘It’s time’: Mariah Carey smashes pumpkins to kick off Christmas season

The Max was the Bayside High hangout.

There will also be clips shown of Diamond from the original “Saved by the Bell” to “show how important he was to the show, but also to the other characters in the show,” Bario told Variety.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Saved by the Bell EPs Confirm Screech's Fate Ahead of Season 2

Saved by the Bell will acknowledge the death of original series star Dustin Diamond, as the Bayside class of ’93 gathers to mourn the loss of Samuel “Screech” Powers. In a new interview with Variety, executive producers Tracey Wigfield and Franco Bario confirm that the Peacock revival will pay tribute to both Diamond and his beloved character in the Season 2 premiere (releasing Nov. 24; watch trailer), in a scene that reunites his former costars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski-Morris), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle). “It would have been...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Saved by the Bell’ Gets Competitive With School Spirit in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s junior year and the students of Bayside High are getting competitive in the second season of Peacock’s revival series Saved by the Bell. As the school prepares to host the Southern California School Spirit Competition, the students begin to take a look at just how much spirit they’ll need in order to take the title. In the trailer, below, overachiever Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is determined to find the school its path to victory as she plans to keep from getting sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense.”
EDUCATION
E! News

An O.G. Saved By the Bell Couple Gets a Second Chance in Peacock's Season 2 Trailer

Watch: "Saved by the Bell" New Series on Peacock: E! News Rewind. School is in session for season two of Peacock's Saved By the Bell, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24 on the NBCU streaming platform. Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) and Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) are ready to own campus their junior year after getting "people to care about important stuff, not just Bayside nonsense," as Daisy proudly states in the just-released trailer.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lark Voorhies
Person
Elizabeth Berkley
Person
Dustin Diamond
Person
Tiffani Thiessen
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Mariah Carey
Collider

'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 Trailer Welcomes You Back to Bayside

Welcome back to Bayside! Peacock has just released a new trailer for the second season of its Saved by the Bell revival series. This season will show Bayside High students and faculty as they gear up for the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Picking up from last season, Season 2...
BAYSIDE, CA
blackfilm.com

SAVED BY THE BELL Season 2 Official Trailer, Key-Art

Peacock’s SAVED BY THE BELL returns with a second season on November 24 and the premiere will reunite original cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley-Lauren, Mario Lopez and Lark Voorhies. The late Dustin Diamond who portrayed “Screech,” will also be part of the second season with a significant posthumous presence.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Peacock’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Trailer: Bayside’s ‘Bitter Rivalry’ With Valley Passes to Next Generation (Video)

Junior year is upon Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), Lexi (Josie Totah) and the other Bayside High kids in the second-season trailer of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot. And the teens are dealing with more “Bayside nonsense” than ever before, as Bayside High prepares to go up against its longtime rival Valley High in a statewide competition of school spirit.
BAYSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saved By The Bell#Wjw
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Sopranos: James Gandolfini filmed secret scene revealing Tony’s fate after finale, Edie Falco says

The Sopranos star James Gandolfini once filmed a follow-up short that revealed the truth behind his character’s fate.Also starring Edie Falco, the 10-minute scene was shot in 2010 – three years after David Chase’s seminal HBO series drew to a close.Falco has revealed the project came about thanks to the New York Knicks basketball team, who recruited the pair in an attempt to lure LeBron James when he was a free agent.The Sopranos ended in 2007 with a finale that continues to be meticulously analysed to this day. It depicts a seemingly ordinary restaurant scene between Tony and his family,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event. The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
WTNH

WTNH

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy