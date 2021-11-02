CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohioans one step closer to ending time change

By Cris Belle
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohioans are one step closer to the end of the bi-yearly, one-hour time changes when we “fall back” and “spring forward.”

State lawmakers are pushing to have changes made at the federal level so we can hang on to sunlight a little longer on those dark, winter days.

Resolution HCR 13, passed by a House Committee on Thursday, urges U.S. Congress to make Daylight Saving Time the permanent standard time.

Now that the committee passed it, the resolution needs to make a few stops in Ohio – House floor, Senate committee and Senate floor – before heading to Washington, D.C.

As it now stands, Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that don’t change their clocks twice each year. Standard time is permanent there.

What Ohioans want is permanent Daylight Saving Time, according to Ohio Representative Laura Lanese.

“What I hear mostly from constituents is that the time change is disruptive to their schedules,” Lanese said in an interview with FOX 8. “Anyone with kids and pets knows that their biological clocks don’t make that switch easily. Most studies show that circadian rhythms are best kept on the same schedule.”

She said the Department of Transportation makes these decisions because they also handle time zones. Hawaii and Arizona didn’t need to the go-ahead from Washington because they stay on standard time.

What Ohio is pushing for is to make DST the standard time and that requires U.S. Congress to make it law.

The resolution passed last week made it through Ohio House and Senate once before, so Lanese says it’s a good indication changes will be made once it lands in the hands of U.S. Representatives and Senators.

Clocks are set to roll back come Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m . when daylight saving time ends.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

