Red, White, and BOOM! to return July 1, 2022

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The largest fireworks display in the midwest will be back in Columbus next year.

Red, White and BOOM! will light up the sky next July after taking the past two years off due to the pandemic.

This will be the 40 th presentation of the fireworks show, which is expected to bring roughly 400,000 people to the Capital City on July 1, which is a Friday.

NBC4 has been a sponsor and organizer for all the 39 previous events.

The tradition includes a parade, street festival, live music, and tributes to the military and veterans.

