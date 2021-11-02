CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Jared Padalecki says he loves acting in and producing his newest show, ‘Walker’

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

Jared Padalecki talked about his new show “Walker.” He said his time on “Supernatural” not only prepared him for the acting role in “Walker,” but also taught him a lot about being an executive producer.

New episodes of “Walker” air Thursday nights at 8 p.m. here on KTLA.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 2, 2021.

