Actor Jared Padalecki says he loves acting in and producing his newest show, ‘Walker’

Jared Padalecki talked about his new show “Walker.” He said his time on “Supernatural” not only prepared him for the acting role in “Walker,” but also taught him a lot about being an executive producer.

New episodes of “Walker” air Thursday nights at 8 p.m. here on KTLA.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 2, 2021.

