New Castle, VA

Demolition Derby competition going to a new level

 5 days ago
From left to right, BJ Oliver, Donnie Wayne Fisher “Trouble-maker” and his sidekick, “Little Trouble-maker.” 

More and more guys and gals are fixing up old cars and enjoying the fun that the old-time demolition derby sport offers.

However, this year, a new derby contest was started by Dustin Price called “Metal Carnage TV.”

“I started it on YouTube and the points series are judged by finding the best driver in each class,” Price explained.

The points are earned by drivers placing in their wins. First gets five, second gets three and third and Mad Dog get one point each.

This year’s contest included derbies in New Castle, New River Valley Fair, Patrick County, Danville Fair, Russell County Fair and a few others.

Explained Price, “Well, with our points series ending last night in New Castle Derby, I’d like to introduce our first ever Metal Carnage TV 2021 Champions. Donnie ‘Trouble-Maker’ Fisher in the full-size and the Mad Dog himself Chad McDowell in Lucky 13 in compacts.”

Lori Fisher, Donnie Wayne’s wife, shared, “My big champion then my little champion!”

“I may get aggravated at times, but I enjoy watching you do something that you love. You always put on a good show and are the best derby driver I have seen in the 12 years I’ve been doing this with you,” she said before adding, “I always support you and you have the best sportsmanship with every other driver in that ring. Your heart is so big in everything you do with these derbies! I’ll always be your biggest fan! I love you. Ohio, here we come, I guess.”

Sammy Huffman said, “Yeah buddy! You’ve come a long-long ways since that little fart that would aggravate the dickens out of me and Scott working on our derby cars, to the little fart that left the wagon in neutral to keep me stuck to the Cheese that I know now. Wish I could still run with you, but I can say some of the best times I’ve had have been working on and destroying cars with you, old buddy.”

Bub Ponton responded, “Congratulations, buddy on a great year! I have always enjoyed watching ya run! You have always been very passionate about it and always helped everyone else also. I am thankful for your friendship buddy. You’re like a brother to me. Thanks for always letting me tag along for all the years and raising me during the summers!! Love ya buddy. Well-deserved champion!”

Brad Holt added, “Well deserved championship! I appreciate all the help and bruises I’ve gotten from you. Haha! Always a good time!”

Next year’s contest starts in February at the Blue Ridge Bash in Wytheville. Drivers can connect with Price on Facebook or with his Vice President, Josh Meadows.

“This is our first year doing the points, but we wanted to know who the best derby driver in Virginia is,” Price said.

“Thanks to Dustin Price for all the great videos that he does and for this nice trophy,” Wayne shared, “I can’t wait until the Blue Ridge Bash! February 19 will be here soon. Thanks to all the other drivers and great people that do this sport.”

Price concluded, “Thanks to everyone for supporting us drivers always putting on a show. Hopefully in 2022, we can add more derbies to the list to open the championship to more people. Congratulations champions, one heck of a year!”

New Castle, VA
