Craig County, VA

Fall Drive Peak Week

New Castle Record
 5 days ago
It’s peak week in Craig County! People are excited to see the turning of the leaves on our mountains.

The colors are beautifully vibrant. After school, take a quick ride the next few days before the rain settles back in and enjoy God’s creative masterpiece. This picture was taken on Potts Mountain through tinted windows.

Anyone who knows me, knows that I love yellow. Locally, there were so many yellow trees this year that lifted my heart in their beauty! I even took a drive to Paint Bank and Cheese ‘N More. What a perfect day!

New Castle Record

New Castle, VA
