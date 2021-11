At the beginning of October, shortly after the addition of Marvel's Avengers to Game Pass, Square Enix began selling consumable XP boosters. This annoyed fans for two reasons: One, because it was charging players to speed up the leveling process after making changes to slow it down in March, and two, because Square Enix had explicitly promised that the game "won't have random loot boxes or pay to win scenarios."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO