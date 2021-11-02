CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBOT wheat ends the day down on profit-taking

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking and as talk of higher interest rates gave a boost to the U.S. dollar, traders said. * Earlier in the session, Chicago wheat futures reached the highest price since...

Profit-taking happens ahead of USDA report

Howdy market watchers. November is here, which means the holiday season and lighter trading volume is soon upon us. It sure looks like a promising final quarter to 2021 for markets with new all-time record closes for the week on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ as the October jobs report released Friday was positive for market momentum. Non-farm payrolls increased by 531,000 jobs for the Halloween month, beating estimates by 81,000. This left unemployment at 4.6%, which also was better than expectations and a low for the pandemic period. Wage growth has started ticking higher up 0.4% for the month, 4.9% above last year.
China's October soybean imports fall 41% y/y to 5.11 mln T

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in October fell 41.2% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Sunday, as poor crush margins curbed demand and Hurricane Ida limited U.S. shipments. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 5.11 million tonnes of the oilseed in October, versus...
CBOT soybean futures set three-week low

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed weaker on Friday under pressure from planting progress in South America, which competes with the United States for export business, traders said. * Brazil's 2021/22 soy crop, boosted by steady rains in October and the first days of November, is expected to reach a record 143.94 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll. * The advancing U.S. harvest added pressure on prices, analysts said. * CBOT January most-active traded soybeans settled 17-1/4 cents lower at $12.05-1/2 a bushel. The most-active contract touched its lowest price since Oct. 15. * CBOT December soyoil fell 0.80 cent to 58.78 cents per lb, and CBOT December soymeal slid $3.10 to $332.70 a ton. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CBOT Trends-Soy down 5-7 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat steady-up 5 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Mild bargain buying expected in CBOT soft red winter wheat futures after three straight days of declines. * MGEX spring wheat also seen firmer while K.C. hard red winter wheat steadies. * Sovecon cut its 2021/22 Russian wheat export forecast by 0.3 million tonnes to 34 million tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 2 cents at $7.75-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat dipped 1/2 cent to $7.85-1/2, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 5-1/4 cents to $10.22-1/4. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected in corn after three straight days of declines but market underpinned by good demand, wheat strength. * CBOT December corn dropped below its 10-day moving average overnight. * December corn last traded down 1 cent at $5.58-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybean futures seen lower for third day in a row as traders stake out positions ahead of monthly U.S. Agriculture Department World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report which is expected to boost U.S. soybean harvest estimate and global ending stocks forecast. * Most-active soybean futures contract hit lowest since Oct. 18 overnight. * January soybeans were last off 6-3/4 cents at $12.16 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
U.S. farmers to seed less corn, more wheat and soy for 2022/23 season -USDA

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are likely to reduce plantings of corn while expanding seedings of soybeans and wheat for the upcoming marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. The USDA forecast that farmers will seed 92.0 million acres (0.37 million square kilometers) of corn in...
U.S. wheat futures pull back from 9-year high

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, erasing gains made earlier in the week to end the five days nearly unchanged, traders said. * CBOT December SRW settled 7-1/4 cents lower at $7.66-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat fell 7-1/4 cents to end at $7.78-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract lost 7-1/2 cents to $10.09-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, the most-active CBOT wheat contract lost 0.81%, after reaching $8.07 on Tuesday, its highest price since December 2012. * A shortage of nitrogen fertilizer due to soaring natural gas prices is threatening wheat production next year, as higher prices and limited supplies could reduce yield and push farmers into other crops. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm, cut its 2021/22 Russian wheat exports forecast by 0.3 million tonnes to 34 million tonnes. * Ukrainian farms have harvested 67.8 million tonnes of grain from 87% of its sowing area, including 32.3 million tonnes of wheat, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. * Recent rains in Argentina aided the 2021/2022 wheat crop, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, after an earlier heatwave led to fears that the season would be hobbled by dryness. * Positioning added pressure on grains markets ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Jan Harvey)
GRAINS-Wheat steady while corn and soy ease as focus turns to U.S. data

* Strong demand, tightening export supplies underpin wheat * Grain market eyes next week's USDA supply-demand report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged up on Friday, underpinned by the prospect of tightening global supplies, while corn and soybeans ticked lower as grain markets looked ahead to U.S. government crop forecasts. A further rise in the dollar also curbed U.S. grain futures as traders adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-demand report on Nov. 9. The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most active wheat contract was up 0.3% at $7.75-3/4 a bushel at the end of the overnight trading session. Wheat has fallen from a nine-year high of $8.07 set on Tuesday but remained up slightly over the week. "Inflationary expectations and supply-demand fundamentals are supportive for wheat prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter crops in Russia and Ukraine have added to supply concerns in top wheat exporting countries after poor spring harvests this year. Global wheat demand continues to be strong with higher than expected purchases by top buyers led by Saudi Arabia. However, some traders see scope for a correction in wheat as large expected crops in Argentina and Australia bolster export availability and late-running corn harvests in the northern hemisphere provide fresh grain supplies for livestock feed. Rain in Argentina over the past week helped to propel 2021/2022 corn sowing and development of wheat crops, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. However, there was concern heavy rain could dent Australia's wheat crop. Rains in the coming 10 days will bring the risk of knocking over maturing wheat crops in the eastern third of Australia's wheat belt, Commodity Weather Group said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.2% at $5.58-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.6% lower at $12.16 a bushel. Corn and soybeans were being capped by expectations that the USDA will increase its U.S. harvest forecasts. Prices at 1247 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 775.75 2.00 0.26 640.50 21.12 CBOT corn 558.25 -1.00 -0.18 484.00 15.34 CBOT soy 1216.00 -6.75 -0.55 1311.00 -7.25 Paris wheat 290.75 0.75 0.26 192.50 51.04 Paris maize 240.50 -1.00 -0.41 219.00 9.82 Paris rape 683.50 -4.00 -0.58 418.25 63.42 WTI crude oil 79.80 0.99 1.26 48.52 64.47 Euro/dlr 1.15 0.00 -0.23 1.2100 -4.74 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman )
GRAINS-Soybeans end lower on harvest pressure, South American planting

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for a third day on Friday, pressured by harvest activity and strong planting progress in South America that may open up export competition by mid-January, analysts said. Corn also eased from harvest pressure, while wheat stepped back after reaching a nine-year...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher, lean hogs eases

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished higher on Friday and gained about 1% for the week, helped by solid export demand, traders said. Demand from China has been particularly strong, fueled by the appetites of a growing Chinese middle class and diplomatic tensions with...
Don’t be afraid to sell, analyst says

The recent recovery in the corn and wheat prices are providing an opportunity for producers to reward rallies. The most recent low in December corn futures was $5.06¾ on October 13. As of this writing, December corn reached a high of $5.86; nearly 80¢ in just over two weeks. All wheat varieties (Chicago – soft red winter, Kansas City – hard red winter, and Minneapolis – hard red spring) have raced into new contract highs with December Chicago gaining near 95¢ in just under two weeks. Yet, for many, a price rally is hard to sell into because you really never know when to pull the trigger. Prices are advancing rapidly and doing nothing has worked. Still, doing nothing can be risky and extreme. What goes up usually comes down, and sometimes at a fast pace.
CBOT soybeans dip as analysts expect higher U.S. production

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Thursday as traders adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report due out early next week, traders said. * CBOT January most-active traded soybeans settled 21-1/2 cents lower at $12.22-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT November soybeans fell 22-1/4 cents to $12.09-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil fell 1.45 cents to 59.58 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal lost $5.00 to $335.80 a ton. * Weekly soybean export sales totaled 1.864 million tonnes. Analysts' forecasts ranged from 1 million to 2.02 million tonnes. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday is expected to raise its estimates for U.S. soy yields to 51.9 bushels per acre, up from 51.5 in October and increase its soybean ending stocks to 362 million bushels, up from 320 million bushels in October, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
GRAINS-Wheat firms near nine-year high with supply risks in focus

* Wheat regains ground after easing from Tuesday's nine-year peak * Corn edges higher, soybeans tick down * Attention turning to USDA crop report on Nov. 9 (Updates with European trading; changes dateline, previous CANBERRA) PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday to stay near a nine-year high as robust demand and concerns about global supplies kept the market underpinned. Corn edged higher while soybeans edged lower. A rebound in crude oil lent some support to U.S. corn, widely used in ethanol, although a rise in the dollar was curbing gains, traders said. Grain markets were also turning their attention to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly crop estimates for a fresh gauge of supply and demand. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.9% at $7.87-3/4 a bushel as of 1331 GMT. The contract had eased back since reaching the $8 mark for the first time since December 2012 on Tuesday. "The fundamentals remain very sound," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Wheat contributed to a new 10-year high for global prices of food commodities in October and was expected to fuel record cereal trade this year, the U.N. food agency said. Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter wheat in Russia and Ukraine have added to concerns about supply in top exporting countries following poor spring wheat harvests this year. Wheat has also drawn support from steady import demand, including large tender purchases this week by Saudi Arabia and Egypt. CBOT corn was up 0.7% at $5.68 a bushel, after retreating from Tuesday's 2-1/2-month peak. CBOT soybean futures were down half a cent at $12.43-3/4 a bushel, consolidating below a three-week top set on Tuesday. Expectations that the USDA will increase its U.S. corn and soybean production and yield estimates in its Nov. 9 report were curbing prices. Soybean planting in Brazil was also easing supply concerns in the oilseed market. "Soybean planting in Brazil is proceeding in very good conditions, which makes it possible to envisage a record crop for the country," consultancy Agritel said in a note. Prices at 1331 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 787.75 6.75 0.86 640.50 22.99 CBOT corn 568.00 4.00 0.71 484.00 17.36 CBOT soy 1243.75 -0.50 -0.04 1311.00 -5.13 Paris wheat 291.00 1.50 0.52 192.50 51.17 Paris maize 235.00 15.50 7.06 219.00 7.31 Paris rape 691.00 -1.00 -0.14 418.25 65.21 WTI crude oil 83.39 2.53 3.13 48.52 71.87 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 -0.40 1.2100 -4.43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy sag as traders await U.S. crop report

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures stumbled on Thursday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a federal crop report next week that is expected to show bigger estimates for the nation's corn and soybean harvests. Prices retreated from recent gains as traders wanted to book profits before the...
USDA attache sees India 2021/22 wheat exports at 5 mln tonnes

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in New Delhi:. "India's forecast rice production in MY 2021/2022 production is revised lower to 124 MMT due to unseasonal rains in October at the time of harvest, affecting yield prospects. The MY 2021/2022 wheat export forecast is raised higher to 5 MMT (including 30,000-40,000 MT of wheat products) on expected steady domestic prices and more-than-sufficient exportable surplus. MY 2021/2022-ending stocks are lowered to the 27.85 MMT level, as the government draws down on stocks to ensure sufficient supply for the domestic milling industry."
Wheat firms, lingers near 9-yr high on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday and hovered near nine-year highs touched earlier this week on concerns about global supplies amid robust demand. Corn edged higher, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans edged lower. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade...
Cattle futures lower on profit-taking

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle ended the day lower on profit-taking, waiting for the rest of the week’s direct business to take place. December live cattle closed $1.02 lower at $130.62 and February live cattle closed $.70 lower at $135.85. November feeder cattle closed $1.15 lower at $158.02 and January feeder cattle closed $1.05 lower at $157.17.
USDA attache sees China 2021/22 soybean imports at 101 mln tonnes

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Beijing:. "China's soybean imports in marketing year (MY) 20/21 hit a record 99.8 million metric tons (MMT) on high feed demand in the swine and poultry sectors. Soybean imports are expected to reach 101 MMT in MY 21/22 on increasing demand for soybean meal and soybean oil and lower imports of rapeseed year-over-year. U.S. share of China's soybean imports reached 37.2 percent in MY 20/21."
Wheat dips for second session, strong global demand curbs losses

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Wednesday as the market's rally to its highest level since 2012 prompted heavy selling, although tightening global supplies and strong demand capped losses. Corn lost more ground, while soybeans eased after closing higher on Tuesday. "New...
GRAINS-CBOT wheat futures extend retreat from 2012 high

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures slid on profit-taking on Wednesday, traders said, after prices this week climbed to their highest level since 2012 on tightening world supplies and robust demand. Losses also hit the corn market, which retreated after rising on Tuesday to its...
