CBOT wheat ends the day down on profit-taking

* Wheat regains ground after easing from Tuesday's nine-year peak * Corn edges higher, soybeans tick down * Attention turning to USDA crop report on Nov. 9 (Updates with European trading; changes dateline, previous CANBERRA) PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday to stay near a nine-year high as robust demand and concerns about global supplies kept the market underpinned. Corn edged higher while soybeans edged lower. A rebound in crude oil lent some support to U.S. corn, widely used in ethanol, although a rise in the dollar was curbing gains, traders said. Grain markets were also turning their attention to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly crop estimates for a fresh gauge of supply and demand. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.9% at $7.87-3/4 a bushel as of 1331 GMT. The contract had eased back since reaching the $8 mark for the first time since December 2012 on Tuesday. "The fundamentals remain very sound," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Wheat contributed to a new 10-year high for global prices of food commodities in October and was expected to fuel record cereal trade this year, the U.N. food agency said. Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter wheat in Russia and Ukraine have added to concerns about supply in top exporting countries following poor spring wheat harvests this year. Wheat has also drawn support from steady import demand, including large tender purchases this week by Saudi Arabia and Egypt. CBOT corn was up 0.7% at $5.68 a bushel, after retreating from Tuesday's 2-1/2-month peak. CBOT soybean futures were down half a cent at $12.43-3/4 a bushel, consolidating below a three-week top set on Tuesday. Expectations that the USDA will increase its U.S. corn and soybean production and yield estimates in its Nov. 9 report were curbing prices. Soybean planting in Brazil was also easing supply concerns in the oilseed market. "Soybean planting in Brazil is proceeding in very good conditions, which makes it possible to envisage a record crop for the country," consultancy Agritel said in a note. Prices at 1331 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 787.75 6.75 0.86 640.50 22.99 CBOT corn 568.00 4.00 0.71 484.00 17.36 CBOT soy 1243.75 -0.50 -0.04 1311.00 -5.13 Paris wheat 291.00 1.50 0.52 192.50 51.17 Paris maize 235.00 15.50 7.06 219.00 7.31 Paris rape 691.00 -1.00 -0.14 418.25 65.21 WTI crude oil 83.39 2.53 3.13 48.52 71.87 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 -0.40 1.2100 -4.43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Jonathan Oatis)

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO