Travel

The Best Christmas Vacation Destinations Let You Create New Holiday Traditions

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imiEe_0ckQKysJ00

Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, prefer to travel with the family, or just want to fly solo, we have a list of the absolute best vacation spots to travel to spend the Christmas holiday.

With travel restrictions being lifted following the COVID-19 shutdown, more and more people are looking for places to travel during the holidays away from the confines of their homes — and, sometimes, families. Yes, we get it. You love your family. We love our families too, but after nearly two years of restrictions, the Christmas break seems like the perfect time to hop on an airplane, train, or take a drive and head to the destination of your dreams .

No sitter this time around? Try an all-inclusive or kid-friendly resort with lots of amenities that everyone can enjoy or take the kiddos ice skating and sightseeing around town. There are many easy and drivable locales, according to where you live that you and the family can hit up quickly and easily. Domestic locations like Florida , Pennsylvania, and California offer plenty of enjoyment for all ages.

It doesn’t matter if you prefer sandy beach getaways, quaint in-town adventures, or snow-filled ski resorts, we’ve got lots of easy options to choose from. Be sure to check each location’s travel guidelines before booking to ensure you’re in regulation with COVID-19 vaccinations, practices, and restrictions.

Keep scrolling to take a look at a few of our favorite places to vacation for the Christmas holiday season.

Riviera Maya, Mexico

While locations like Cabo San Lucas, Mexico flaunt expensive price tags, you can easily visit the Riviera Maya at a fraction of the price. With a plethora of all-inclusive options, it’s easy to eat, sleep, and play at your resort without extra expenses coming out of your pocket. There are plenty of romantic resorts as well as kid-friendly properties with amazing and adventurous activities, water slides, and more. Some resorts even offer babysitting services, so you can have the best of both worlds. Check out some of our favorite Riviera Maya resorts below.

Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya

ADULTS ONLY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9Wub_0ckQKysJ00


Buy: Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya Prices Vary

Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun

KID FRIENDLY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rk8Sf_0ckQKysJ00


Buy: Azul Beach Resort Prices Vary
5

Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Another beautiful tropical option is Costa Rica. Full of lush greenery, exotic wildlife, and delicious food options, Costa Rica is a destination like no other. Hit up fun and touristy cities like San Jose or Guanacaste to take in every bit of this beautiful country. Located in Central America, it can be easily accessed from the United States with a less than 6-hour flight from New York City. While there, take a tour to visit the country’s many volcanoes, national parks such as Manuel Antonio, rainforests, and bask in the sun on their beautiful beaches.

W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal

FAMILY FRIENDLY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ie0y3_0ckQKysJ00


Buy: W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal Prices Vary

Walt Disney World — Orlando, Florida

Surprise the kids this holiday season with a trip to Disneyworld. An easy flight or drive, depending on where you live, DisneyWorld features rides, family fun, many attractions, and parks such as Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom. Visit Mickey Mouse, enjoy the holiday lights, food, festivities, and allow the magic of Christmas take over.

Walt Disney World Swan

FAMILY FUN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HP5vq_0ckQKysJ00


Buy: Walt Disney World Swan Prices Vary

Colorado Springs, Colorado

GREAT FAMILY OUTINGS

Colorado Springs is a fun and affordable destination for a family vacation. Enjoy super low-key outings with the entire brood. Go ice skating in Acadia Park and enjoy the surrounding festivities and Christmas lights.

The Broadmoor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtEJA_0ckQKysJ00


Buy: The Broadmoor Prices Vary

Poconos Mountains, Pennsylvania

GREAT SNOW ADVENTURES

Ah, there are so many things to do in the Poconos mountains of Pennsylvania. Enjoy a week of skiing, snowboarding, waterparks, laser tag, and more while visiting one of the many family-friendly ski resorts. With a tentative reopening date of December 2021, Camelback Resort offers a wide range of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. You can even head over to Great Wolf Lodge and let the kids enjoy the games, adventures, wave pool, and waterpark there.

Camelback Lodge and Indoor Waterpark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUKR6_0ckQKysJ00


Buy: Camelback Lodge and Indoor Waterpark Prices Vary

Great Wolf Lodge Poconos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHDZ4_0ckQKysJ00


Buy: Great Wolf Lodge Poconos Prices Vary

