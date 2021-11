In October of 2008 I covered an Obama rally at Harbor Park. It was freezing but the crowd was on fire. There was electricity in the air. You could sense an Obama victory. Last night’s Youngkin rally at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach had a similar frisson. And, from the looks of it, the rally that followed in Loudoun County was bigger and even more enthusiastic. Traffic was backed up for miles in Northern Virginia as throngs of supporters headed to Leesburg on Election Eve.

