Can't rake your leaves? St. Johns teens will do it for you.

It's that time of year in Michigan when we're pulling out our rakes and leaf blowers.

But, what about those who aren't able to rake their own leaves? These St. Johns teens have them covered.

Lauren Shields 2021 Rake N Run volunteers

"A bunch of volunteers from our middle school and high school...come together and we rake the yards of elderly people around our community who might not be able to do that without our help," said Lily Sackrider, a sophomore at St. Johns High School.

Sackrider has been volunteering to rake with her mom for what the community's annual Rake N Run event for the past several years.

Lauren Shields 2021 Lily Sackrider

"My mom is a teacher at our high school and she and another teacher have been running it for the past three or four years," Sackrider said.

This year she became the student leader.

"It's really just to help our community," she said, "and it really brings a lot of people together like the houses we've been raking for multiple year, we know the people."

Sackrider has been raking for 97-year-old Constance Cronkhite since she started volunteering with her mom.

Lauren Shields 2021 Constance Cronkhite

"Oh this is such a great deal," Cronkhite said. "I don't know how they can really do all of this. It's really nice for old people."

Each year the volunteers, do 15 to 20 houses in a single day. This year that day is Friday. But, Sackrider said they only have 10 houses on their list and could add at least 10 more.

"This year I think we're close to 25 volunteers," Sackrider said. "We have a lot of volunteers this year."

Lauren Shields 2021 Rake N Run volunteers

They're still looking for three to four adult volunteers to accompany the teens this Friday at noon.

To volunteer, contact St. Johns High School at (989) 227-4100. To get your house on the Rake N Run list, call Tammy Wright at the City of St. Johns at (989) 224-8944 ext. 282.

