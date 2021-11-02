Officials search for owner of abandoned boat that sunk in Chicago River

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An abandoned boat was tied up on the river bank of the Chicago River before it flipped over and started sinking.

Boats pass through the north branch of the Chicago River frequently but rarely do they stay.

A homeowner who lives near the Lawrence Avenue bridge noticed the 1989 Sea Ray tied up on the river bank last month.

Block Club Chicago reported that the homeowner notified local authorities but nothing changed. When the boat started sinking after heavy rains, they got in contact with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Now local officials are on the hunt for the owner of the boat, which has changed hands several times recently. If they can't find who owns it, Block Club reported that it could cost taxpayers $6,000 to $8,000 dollars to fish it out.