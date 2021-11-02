Listen: Lou Merloni has had enough of Jayson Tatum

There is a lot of anger directed at the Celtics after their historic collapse against the Bulls Monday night. And Lou Merloni is the voice of a good chunk of those yelling and screaming their frustration.

One player who has been put in Merloni's crosshairs is Jayson Tatum, who was also called out by his teammate Marcus Smart following the latest loss. The Celtics star has taken far and away the most shots in the NBA, yet hasn't offered enough production to keep his team from starting the season at 2-5.

Merloni is not happy. Listen in ...