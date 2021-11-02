CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Listen: Lou Merloni has had enough of Jayson Tatum

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E0UPV_0ckQKRwS00

There is a lot of anger directed at the Celtics after their historic collapse against the Bulls Monday night. And Lou Merloni is the voice of a good chunk of those yelling and screaming their frustration.

One player who has been put in Merloni's crosshairs is Jayson Tatum, who was also called out by his teammate Marcus Smart following the latest loss. The Celtics star has taken far and away the most shots in the NBA, yet hasn't offered enough production to keep his team from starting the season at 2-5.

Merloni is not happy. Listen in ...

Comments / 3

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
NESN

Dennis Schröder Challenged Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown To Boost Defense

Filling up the stats sheet isn’t the only thing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum must do for the Boston Celtics. Dennis Schröder revealed to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn on Monday he has challenged Brown and Tatum to increase their defensive intensity early in the 2021-22 NBA season. Schröder believes the Celtics only will benefit if their leading players commit to playing like superstars on offense and defense.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Merloni
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says People Who Talk About The GOAT Debate Didn’t See Wilt Chamberlain And Bill Russell Play: “It Affects Me In That It Makes Me See That People Don’t Have A Good Perspective.”

Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are often credited with changing the NBA forever. The two historic players were part of the league during its early years and became defining stars for the NBA during the time they played in the league. Russell stayed with the Boston Celtics and led the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Famous Out-Of-Shape NBA Players: Zion Williamson Unfortunately Joins A List That Includes Curry, O’Neal, And Barkley

NBA players are known for their insane fitness levels. The way the NBA game is played means there is constant movement on both ends of the floor and stamina is a big part of every player’s game. Other than stamina, players need to be at the best possible weight to go up and down the floor while also being able to absorb the contact and physicality of the league. That is why great players such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James trained their bodies for perfection every time they appeared on the court.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far And Away#Espn Stats Info
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Makes Boston Celtics History

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics had an incredible game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. View the original article to see embedded media. At just 23-years-old, Jayson Tatum has already made history with one of the most historic franchises in the entire NBA. On Monday night in Charlotte...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jaylen Brown's Honest Take On Marcus Smart's Comments: "It Was Something That We Probably Didn’t Need But We All Communicate And Talk To Each Other"

The meltdown against the Chicago Bulls led to the Boston Celtics receiving a lot of backlash from their fans. Although the entire team was part of that poor performance, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had targets on their backs. It is understandable since the two stars are currently franchise players for the Celtics.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
basketball-addict.com

Celtics star Jayson Tatum speaks out after yet another home loss

The Boston Celtics are off to a disappointing start to their season. They are now 2-3 in their first five games, and their losses have been… uh, not great, to say the least. They lost a double overtime heartbreaker to the New York Knicks in their first game, then got beat up by the visiting […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum speaks out after yet another home loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Gabrielle Union Takes Shots At Kevin Garnett And The Celtics

As the wife of Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union got to see a lot of the inner-workings of the NBA, as well as some of the rivalries that went on. When LeBron James and Chris Bosh teamed up with Wade in Miami, the Heat were known as the Big 3, and their most obvious rivals were the Boston Celtics who had Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, and Rajon Rondo. For years, there has been a lot of trash talk between these parties, especially as it pertains to Kevin Garnett, who still hasn't forgiven Allen for joining the Heat.
NBA
NESN

Celtics’ Dennis Schröder Explains What Has Changed In Two Wins

It?s no secret the Boston Celtics have had some early-season issues, but it looks like they may be turning a corner. After a three-game losing streak headlined by an absolutely brutal second-half collapse to the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics held a players-only meeting — although Al Horford and head coach Ime Udoka threw some water downplayed get-together — and whatever happened seems to be paying off.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Jayson Tatum thrilled by return of Celtics veteran he adores

Jayson Tatum is among the Boston Celtics players happy to see Al Horford make his return. After finishing two season-long spells with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Al Horford made a sensational comeback to the Celtics this season. The veteran big man was warmly welcomed by the entire Boston team, including Celtics […] The post Jayson Tatum thrilled by return of Celtics veteran he adores appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy