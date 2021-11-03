Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III Was Two Times Above Legal Limit Before Crash

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) – Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will face drunken driving charges after he was allegedly behind the wheel of a Corvette that was involved in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas which left one person dead.

The collision occurred just before 3:40 a.m. at Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway. According to the airbag computer records Ruggs was driving at 156 mph and 127 mph when the airbags deployed, per the prosecutor, Eric Bauman. Ruggs’ blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit at .161%. He also had a loaded gun in the car.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the 22-year-old Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that rear-ended a Toyota Rav4. The collision set the Toyota ablaze, police said.

Firefighters responded to find the driver of the Toyota and her dog dead at the scene. The police identified the deceased as 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor.

Ruggs appeared impaired at the scene and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, police said.

Ruggs was the 12th overall pick by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has started all seven games for the Raiders this season.

The Raiders released Ruggs Tuesday night.