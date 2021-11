*WARNING* This video is graphic and may not be suitable for all viewers. Please do not watch this if you feel it may cause you mental or emotional distress. A nanny named Lauren Rowe of North Carolina was recently caught on camera force-feeding a fussy toddler while he screamed and cried, reminding us all just how important a home security camera system can be to protect the ones that we love when we are not present.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO