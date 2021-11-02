CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition software

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook said Tuesday it plans to stop using facial-recognition software that could automatically recognize people in photos and videos posted on the social network, marking a massive shift both for the tech industry and for a company known for collecting vast amounts of data about its billions of users....

