Brushed Fleece Basketball Apparel

The Curls’ Hair Under There collection is a new lineup of haircare products from the brand focused on supporting the scalp and hair of those who have weaves and wigs. The products are specially formulated to help offer additional nourishment during the pre-install or post-removal of weaves and wigs, which could result in healthier scalp and hair. The products come in the form of the Detox Cleanser, Strengthen Me Moisture Mask, Bomb Braid in Conditioner, Soothe and Cool Me Scalp Potion and the Protect Me Edge Styling Pomade.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO