Movies

Jared Leto Becomes A Bat-Man In New ‘Morbius’ Trailer

By Scott Mendelson
Forbes
 5 days ago
Once again bravely facing down the obsessive fandoms demanding the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, Sony has again responded to their demands in the cruelest manner possible, with a second trailer for... Morbius. To quote everyone’s favorite Batman & Robin line, not all heroes wear masks. To paraphrase The Dark...

