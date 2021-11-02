Olympic legend to visit Kennewick branch of Boys & Girls Club

Image credit: Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Everyone gets their start somewhere, and for six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, the Boys & Girls Club of St. Louis provided an outlet for her to learn, grow, and build confidence in a safe environment.

After a phenomenal athletic career as one of the greatest track-and-field stars in the world, Joyner-Kersee gives back by meeting with people across the Western United States to share her story and inspire a new generation.

According to the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties, Joyner-Kersee is coming to Kennewick to help out with fundraising efforts benefitting local children. The Four-Time World Champion is visiting on Thursday, November 4th for the next installment of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ annual Dinner With Friends fundraiser series.

But first, she’ll visit with preschool-age children at the Kennewick branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs. She’s set to tour the facility, speak with staff members, and participate in storytime with young children.

Joyner-Kersee is a longtime advocate for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. She’s personally responsible for helping to create a new Clubhouse on the east side of her hometown St. Louis. This is just one of the many ways that she uses her platform and status to give back to the next generation of rising stars.

“You always want to feel like you belong. Boys & Girls Clubs help to make that difference,” Joyner-Kersee said in a prepared statement for the Clubs.

A proud member of the Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame, Joyner-Kersee is immortalized amongst other esteemed athletes, entertainers, educators, and American leaders who have established themselves using a foundation they honed at the Clubs.

