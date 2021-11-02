CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Grammy Ballot Breakdown: TV Could Have Big Showing in Visual Media Categories

By Jon Burlingame
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydMzM_0ckQGYyh00

This year’s nominees in Grammy’s visual media categories may look surprisingly different from those of previous years, with a greater emphasis on television scores, reflecting the impact of the pandemic and a huge spike in TV watching.

Of the three categories (compilation soundtrack, score soundtrack, song), that shift will most likely be seen in the score category, where such popular series as “Bridgerton,” “Loki,” “ WandaVision ” and “The Undergound Railroad” are entered – not to mention recent Emmy winners for their music (including “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Mandalorian” and “The Flight Attendant”), giving them more than usual prominence.

Only six of Grammy’s 105 score-soundtrack nominees over the past 20 years have been for TV shows, and only one has won (HBO’s “Chernobyl,” by “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, in 2020).

However, because the Grammy eligibility period is odd (September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021), four of last year’s five best-score Oscar nominees are also entered, including the winner, “Soul” (the others being “Mank,” “Minari” and “News of the World”). Certainly “Soul” will be nominated and could win that Grammy for composers Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste.

But few 2021 film releases are included in the 309 score entries. The more high-profile titles are “Dune,” “Black Widow,” “Cruella,” “Luca” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” Voters may also give the “Star Wars: Squadrons” video game soundtrack a look, as many voters may have been playing a lot of games over the past year (only one game score has ever been nominated: “Journey” in 2013).

Curiously, the James Bond film “ No Time to Die ” missed the eligibility period by one day (the soundtrack was released Oct. 1) and did not make the list. That’s another curiosity for Grammy history in that Billie Eilish’s title song – which was declared eligible last year, even though the movie wasn’t released until Oct. 8 of this year – has already won.

The statistics are similar in the song category. Only seven of the 105 nominees over the last 20 years were from TV, and only one has won: a song from “Malcolm in the Middle” in 2002.

And while four of this year’s 168 song entries were Oscar nominees (and one of them, H.E.R.’s “Fight for You,” won the Academy Award), the hugely popular Emmy winner, “Agatha All Along” from “WandaVision,” is competing, along with the “Ted Lasso” theme.

New songs from this year’s theatrical releases include tunes from “Cruella,” “In the Heights,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.”

The list for the compilation-soundtrack category is the shortest, with just 71 entries, and the lines are blurred. Theatrical releases including “Cruella,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “F9: The Fast Saga,” “In the Heights,” “The Prom” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” are competing against TV projects including “Bridgerton” and music-driven films that either debuted on streaming services or migrated there quickly, including “Annette,” “Cinderella” and “Respect.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Martin Lawrence Sets Television Return in Topic Studios’ ‘Nehama’ English-Language Adaptation

In his first series regular role since 2014, Martin Lawrence has signed on to star in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli HOT original series “Nehama,” from Topic Studios. The series tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy. When his wife suddenly dies, he must decide whether he should pursue his dream and risk losing his kids — who are lost without their mother. Described as “hilarious, intelligent, and raw,” the series examines what it means “to seek pleasure and find...
TV SERIES
Variety

Brandi Carlile ‘Disappointed’ to Be Shifted From Grammys’ American Roots Category to Pop

A day after preliminary ballots went out to Grammy voters, Brandi Carlile took to social media to say she was “surprised and disappointed” to learn that a single she has in contention this year, “Right on Time,” has been shifted from the American Roots division, where it was submitted, to the best pop performance category. “While I’m incredibly flattered to be considered ‘pop’ as a 40-year-old crooning lesbian mother,” Carlile wrote, “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit surprised and disappointed to learn the Recording Academy decided to move ‘Right on Time’ out of the American Roots...
MUSIC
Variety

Jonny Greenwood, Hans Zimmer Among Likely Original Score Contenders for Oscars in 2022

It’s impossible to guess, some three months away from the nominations, what might be up for Oscar in the music categories. But we can’t resist trying. The only sure thing seems to be that English composer Jonny Greenwood will be nominated for at least one Oscar and maybe two. The Radiohead guitarist has been nominated just once (for 2017’s “Phantom Thread”) but has lately stepped up his film score output and has no fewer than three talked-about films in contention: “Spencer,” the Princess Diana movie, for director Pablo Larrain; “The Power of the Dog” (pictured), the Benedict Cumberbatch western for director...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here Are the Most & Least Crowded Categories for the 2022 Grammys

All Grammys look the same, but some categories are vastly more competitive than others. In the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards, three categories -- best music video, record of the year and song of the year -- each have more than 1,100 entries. At the other extreme, four categories have fewer than 50 entries each: best traditional blues album, best large jazz ensemble album, best Latin jazz album and best regional roots music album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
H.e.r.
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Minari#Justice League
CinemaBlend

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish stars in new film alongside Wesley Snipes

Tiffany Haddish and Wesley Snipes will lead the cast of the comedy Back on the Strip. Chris Spencer is making his feature directorial debut on the new movie that will be financed, produced, and distributed by the newly-launched Luminosity Entertainment. The flick will also star JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Bill...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy