The igloos are back on the Merchant & Trade rooftop

WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses
CINCINNATI — As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
mostmetro.com
Igloo Dining is Back at Mudlick Tap House
These cozy dining domes at Mudlick Tap House were a huge hit last year allowing parties of up to 10 to enjoy a private dinner party. And now they are back! Each igloo has a small heater in it as well as a UV air purifier. It it’s sunny out they can get quite warm, but when the temperature drops, you’ll want to bundle up for a comfortable dining experience.
6 cool new plant shops in Charlotte
Since the start of the pandemic, a number of new plant shops have sprouted up around town. And the good news is you don’t have to have a green thumb in order to care for a houseplant. There are plenty of low-maintenance plants like pothos and air plants that don’t require a lot of care. […] The post 6 cool new plant shops in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
230 Fifth’s Magical Rooftop Igloo Bar Has Officially Reopened For The Season
Winter is right around the corner, and that means rooftops will start to turn into wintry wonderlands—and the Igloo Bar at 230 Fifth is the first to pop up!. The Rooftop Igloo Bar officially opens their doors Monday, November 1 , with 17 igloos you can cozy up in, with plans for more to be added to the space as the season progresses.
Weekday planner: 28 fun things to do this week, including the State Fair
This Weekday Planner is proudly presented by EchoPark Automotive. Don’t plan your day around car shopping – with EchoPark, you can find your new car in less than an hour. MONDAY, OCTOBER 18 N.C. State Fair Raleigh | Oct. 14-24 | $13 for adults, $7 for kids ages 6-12 | Details Why you should go: Head up […] The post Weekday planner: 28 fun things to do this week, including the State Fair appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
towncarolina.com
Photos: Rooftop Regale
The Rooftop Regale on Oct. 25 offered a tasting tour benefiting Mill Village Ministries. In this progressive event, participants started out at Camp, moved on to Juniper’s Secret Garden on the rooftop of the AC Hotel and finished with a skyline sunset atop the new Falls Tower overlooking Falls Park.
WLKY.com
They're back! Louisville bar decks out rooftop with snow machines, heated igloos
A popular spot called in downtown Louisville 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen is once again keeping its patio open for winter with the addition of some very festive heated igloos. They're calling it IgLous. Get it?!. And they really went all out, adding ❄️snow machines❄️ for a real Arctic experience....
MotorTrend Magazine
Roofnest Condor Rooftop Tent Hands-On Review: Raising the Rooftop
I've been camping as long as I can remember, first with the family, then with the Boy Scouts, now with my wife and extended family, and occasionally, my coworkers. I've slept in trucks and cars, under the stars, on a picnic table, under a shelter I built out of branches, and in more tents than I can remember. In all those adventures I've yet to sleep in a tent a nice or as comfortable as the Roofnest Condor rooftop tent I recently spent a weekend in.
EPA・
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky brewery bringing back heated igloos to rooftop bar
COVINGTON, Ky. — Braxton Brewing is bringing back its heated igloos to its rooftop as the winter months approach. The Igloo Bar is returning to the brewery's rooftop, featuring heated igloos that can seat up to eight people. The igloo comes with a Bluetooth speaker and cozy seating. The igloos...
Burr & Berry Coffee expands to Lower Southend
Jason and Kelly Cowan brought a piece of the west coast back to Charlotte with Burr & Berry Coffee, a drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop. The husband and wife duo opened their first location inside the city limits on Oct. 19. Details: Burr & Berry Coffee‘s latest spot sits at 4209 South Boulevard, and is open Monday-Sunday […] The post Burr & Berry Coffee expands to Lower Southend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
bostonchefs.com
Woods Hill Pier 4’s Igloos Are Back
The Seaport’s famed Woods Hill Pier 4 has declared it igloo season starting on Thursday, November 4th. That means, despite the chill in the air, you can still dine outside and enjoy spectacular harbor views from their spacious waterfront patio. Serving Charles Foster‘s full farm-to-table dinner and brunch menus, these...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lobster Dogs opening first restaurant in Denver
DENVER — The owner of a popular Lake Norman-area food truck that specializes in Maine-style seafood rolls is opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Denver. Lobster Dogs, which hit the road as a food truck in 2015, operate the restaurant at 1219 N.C. 16 Business N., the former home of Fat Fork BBQ.
Mirabelle Restaurant extends outdoor dining with heated igloos
Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern at the Three Village Inn, 150 Main Street, Stony Brook has launched two exclusive igloos for private outdoor experiences for the fall/winter season. The heated igloos, Guy-Gloo and Noir, each feature their own theme and are decorated with twinkling lights, cozy seating and seasonal décor. Igloos...
Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $345K
This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 1929 Lakedell Drive: $375,000 Neighborhood: Shannon Park Realtor: Paul Boudreau at The Redbud Group Features: Split-level layout, updates throughout, new driveway. Specs: 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 1,792 square feet Supply in Charlotte has improved slightly while […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $345K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Keep an eye out for these NC roadside attractions
Raleigh, N.C. — One thing I appreciate about North Carolina is its plethora of things to do and places to go. From the mountains to the beaches, possibilities are ample. As a family, we're determined to explore as much as possible. Over the past year or so, we've become more interested in roadside attractions. Here are a few we've seen that you may want to check out, too.
daytonlocal.com
Tipp City Trick or Treat with the Merchants
Join the downtown Tipp City Merchants as they host the annual Trick or Treat Shop Hop. Join the merchants of downtown Tipp City for a fun-filled Harry Potter Trick-or-Treat. Dress up as your favorite Harry Potter character or in your most festive costume for a wizarding day downtown!. ?Make sure...
Charlotte designer launches collection at Banana Republic
Luxury fashion designer Charles Harbison, who was born just outside Charlotte, now has a limited-edition capsule collection at Banana Republic. What’s happening: Harbison won a BIPOC-focused sustainable design competition, a collaboration between Banana Republic and Harlem’s Fashion Row. As the winner, he was able to design a limited-edition collection for Banana Republic. Why it matters: […] The post Charlotte designer launches collection at Banana Republic appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
The return of Mattie’s Diner
After years of planning, negotiating and searching, Mattie’s Diner has a new home in the Plaza Shamrock neighborhood. Why it matters: The greasy spoon has been closed for six years, but ever since owner Mattie King started posting updates on his Instagram account, it’s been clear from the comments section that Charlotte residents have not […] The post The return of Mattie’s Diner appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Bringing Patio Igloos Back This Winter
You and up to seven others can have a unique dining experience here in the Corridor beginning this month! LP Street Food in Cedar Rapids has announced the return of their patio igloos this fall and winter. LP Street Food, located at 302 3rd Avenue SW, first started offering patio...
