‘Gloria’ Star Paulina García Heading, Exec Producing Matías Rojas’ ‘Our Memory’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Ed Meza
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Paulina García, who won the Berlinale’s 2013 best actress Silver Bear for her role in Sebastián Lelio’s Chilean drama “Gloria,” is starring in and executive producing Matías Rojas Valencia ’s “Our Memory” (“Nuestra Memoria”).

The documentary-hybrid is based on Rojas’ research into a powerful enclave in southern Chile and the influence it continues to have on the country — subject matter that he also explores in his latest feature, “ A Place Called Dignity .”

“Our Memory” is a film “that defies cinematic genres,” producer Clara Larraín of Santiago-based Clara Films told Variety . It was written and directed by Rojas and is produced by Larraín and Tomas Gerlach of A Simple Vista.

In the fiction part of “Our Memory,” García plays a woman who is suffering from Alzheimer illness, who needs for some reason to enter a forest to unearth a secret and ask for forgiveness for something that has weighed in her all her life.

The documentary strand turns on Ingrid Zsurgelies, 70, and Franz Baar, 68, who survived decades of slavery at Chile’s heinous Colonia Dignidad, an colony established in the 1960s by a German ex-Nazi cult leader Paul Schäfer.

“This is film which in the mix of formats and genres drives deep into memory, the wounds, scars and search for redemption,” Rojas Valencia commented.

Currently in post-production, the project is taking part in the upcoming Baltic Event Co-Production Market, which runs Nov. 23-25 as part of Estonia’s Black Nights Film Festival in Tallinn, where Rojas’ sophomore feature, “A Place Called Dignity,” will premiere in competition.

Produced by Giancarlo Nasi’s Santiago-based Quijote Films and inspired by true events, “A Place Called Dignity” is told through the eyes of a young boy who is forced to experience one of the darkest episodes in Chile’s recent history when he attends school at Colonia Dignidad.

Clara Films is also developing Rojas’ forthcoming fourth feature, “El Bosque Arderá.” In the same way that “Our Memory” is linked to “A Place Called Dignity,” so too is “El Bosque Arderá” linked to Rojas’ 2013 debut film “Root,” a road movie about a young woman and a small boy who set off on a journey through the remote landscapes of southern Chile in search of the child’s father.

Rojas is “generating a very interesting filmography,” Larrain added.

“Root” premiered at San Sebastian in 2013 and went on to win the best Chilean film prize at the Valdivia Film Festival.

Variety

Mexican Indie Production Company TresTresTres Films Launches with Morbido Lab Project ‘Zarzal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime colleagues and college friends Gabriel Govela (“Dark Rain”), Irma Deschamps (“Champs”) and Juan Carlos Montes have reunited to launch TresTresTres Films, a young, fresh independent production house based out of Mexico City. The trio are currently participating in the Sanfic Industria Morbido Lab for feature genre projects with Govela’s hardcore horror project “Zarzal.” It’s one of six projects pitching to prospective investors, co-producers, sales agents and festival and market representatives with a chance to score budgetary backing and production support from Grupo Morbido founder and CEO Pablo Guisa. In “Zarzal,” three childhood friends – Damián, Rocío and Elia – camp out...
MOVIES
Variety

Stellan Skarsgard, Andrea Riseborough to Star in Chinese Director Huang Ran’s ‘What Remains’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stellan Skarsgard (“Dune,” “Chernobyl”), Andrea Riseborough (“Birdman,” “ZeroZeroZero”) and Gustaf Skarsgard (“Vikings,” “Westworld”) have joined the cast of psychological crime drama “What Remains.” The English-language film, which begins shooting next month in Finland, is the feature directorial debut of Huang Ran, a mainland Chinese artist-turned-filmmaker. His previous “The Administration of Glory” debuted in the short film competition at Cannes in 2014. The script of “What Remains” was written by Megan Everett Skarsgard. In addition to the stellar cast, the film has attracted a world-class production crew. This includes  cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt (“Emman, “First Cow”) and production designer Mikael Varhelyi (“The Girl With...
MOVIES
Variety

Berenice Bejo to Star in Lone Scherfig’s ‘The Movie Teller,’ Embankment Launches Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Bérénice Bejo, Oscar nominated for “The Artist,” and two-time Goya winner Antonio de la Torre are to star in “The Movie Teller,” which is to be directed by Lone Scherfig, a BAFTA nominee with “An Education.” Embankment is launching worldwide sales on the Spanish-language film at the virtual AFM. Walter Salles, a BAFTA winner with “The Motorcycle Diaries” and “Central Station,” and Rafa Russo have adapted Hernán Rivera Letelier’s novel, which is the story of life in a mining town in Chile’s Atacama Desert, and a tribute to the inspirational power of cinema, reminiscent of “Cinema Paradiso.” The film is produced by...
MOVIES
Variety

Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ to Continue Filming Despite Exit by Director Jonas Akerlund

Production for “Midas Man” is set to continue next week despite director Jonas Akerlund (pictured above left) potentially departing the film, Variety can confirm. The film, a biopic of legendary music manager Brian Epstein, started shooting two weeks ago, with first look images revealed of Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and “Outlander” star Rosie Day as 1960s pop singer Cilla Black.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulina García
Person
Sebastián Lelio
Variety

WME Signs ‘Hunting Ghislane’ Podcast Producer Chalk & Blade, Jason Phipps Joins as Head of Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Chalk & Blade, the London-based production company behind the hit “Hunting Ghislane” podcast, which is soon to become a TV drama, has signed with talent agency WME. In addition, Jason Phipps is joining the as head of content and development. Phipps’ work includes hit series “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” which is being adapted for TV, investigative piece “Where is George Gibney?” and the drama “The Cipher” starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo. Phipps’ commission, “I’m Not a Monster,” made in collaboration with PBS Frontline, won the Edward R. Murrow award, as well as a Podcast Academy Award for Best Documentary...
BUSINESS
Variety

Tokyo Talk: Apichatpong Weerasethakul Gets Metaphysical Analyzing the Sound of ‘Memoria’

Apichatpong Weerasethakul, whose film oeuvre is gentle, perplexing and slightly trippy, immersed himself in things foreign for “Memoria,” only to find that many elements were decidedly familiar. The movie, which screens this week at the Tokyo International Film Festival, was Weerasethakul’s first shot outside his native Thailand. The picture was...
MOVIES
Variety

Latido Films Swoops on Madcap Comedy ‘García y García’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based sales company Latido Films has acquired international rights to “García y García,” a “Trading Places”-style comedy that was the closing film at this year’s Malaga Film Festival. The announcement was made on Wednesday midway through this year’s American Film Market. The feature is the latest from Spain’s Ana Murugarren, whose “The Bastards’ Fig Tree” was selected for 2018 Austin’s Fantastic Fest. In a distinct change of register for the helmer, in “Garcia y Garcia” two men, one an out-of-work aircraft mechanic suffering a bout of depression, the other, an international airlines consultant, are hired by a low-cost airline Hispavia to reset...
MOVIES
Variety

Chile’s Quijote Films, France’s Les Valseurs Back Cannes Winner Diego Cespedes (EXCLUSIVE)

Giancarlo Nasi’s Quijote Films, one of the lead producers of Chile’s current Oscar entry “White on White,” has closed a co-production deal with France’s Les Valseurs at the American Film Market for “The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo,” the first feature from Diego Cespedes, the Cannes Festival’s 2018 Cinefondation first prize winner. Mexico’s Varios Lobos, led by Pablo Zimbron, is also a co-producer. In addition, the pact includes the financing and co-production of a short film by Cespedes, with a budget that exceeds $116,000 (€100,000), making it one the most expensive short films to be ever made in Chile’s cinematic history. Titled...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlinale#Chilean#Clara Films#German#Nazi#Quijote Films
Variety

‘Eternals’ Star Don Lee Heads ‘The Roundup’ Korean Actioner (EXCLUSIVE)

Don Lee, who stars as an Asian superhero in Marvel’s “Eternals,” will next be seen at the head of Korean franchise movie “The Roundup.” The film is a sequel to “The Outlaws,” a 2017 crime actioner that took $51 million at the Korean box office. That performance confirmed Lee’s star status, which had been freshly minted with his role in the previous year’s zombie action sensation “Train to Busan.” Lee, who is alternatively credited as Ma Dong-seok, was born in Seoul, but was educated in Ohio and is a naturalized U.S. citizen. His acting career, which has almost entirely been in Korea,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘A Fantastic Woman’ Editor Soledad Salfate Boards ‘Matryoshka,’ a Double Sanfic Winner (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s ‘A Fantastic Woman’ editor Soledad Salfate has boarded Costa Rican-Mexican title “Matryoshka” by Maricarmen Merino, which snagged two key awards at the Santiago Documentary Lab of Chile’s Sanfic Industria. Produced by Merino and Mexican producers Karla Bukantz and Paulina Villegas of Puchunka Cine, “Matryoshka” throws a spotlight on Merino’s mother, Patricia Mora Castellanos, who was born and married into powerful families of Costa Rica’s political left. A trailblazing feminist and activist, Mora Castellanos was the first congresswoman from Costa Rica’s left-wing party and is now running for Vice President of Costa Rica’s communist party. The docu follows Mora Castellanos’ rise in...
MOVIES
Variety

The Show Must Go On in Rodrigo Cortés’ Seville Player ‘Love Gets a Room’

Set in German-occupied Warsaw during WWII, Rodrigo Cortés’ “Love Gets a Room” is a story of perseverance, resilience and sacrifice. The film, which follows a band of Jewish actors contemplating escape while staging the Jerzy Jurandot-penned play of the same name, will world premiere out of competition at Spain’s Seville European Film Festival, which opens Nov. 5. “Love Gets a Room” stars several rising talents, including Danish actress Clara Rugaard (“I Am Mother)” and Verona-born Valentina Bellè (“Medici,” “Catch-22”). The film is also the latest in the burgeoning career of writer-director Cortés, who broke out at Sundance directing Ryan Reynolds in...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

David Pérez Sañudo, Manuel Martín Cuenca, Leire Apellániz Unveil New Films at EAVE on Demand Sevilla

New projects by David Pérez Sañudo, the rising young star of Basque cinema, Manuel Martín Cuenca, whose last four films have all been selected for Toronto, and Leire Apellániz, with one of the most ambitious Basque features in the making, all feature in a high-caliber lineup of projects at EAVE on Demand Sevilla, a development workshop. Madrid ECAM Incubator alum Ainhoa Menéndez and Berlinale Teddy Award winner María Trénor Colomer also have already announced projects at EAVE on Demand, which kicks off industry events at Seville on Nov. 8 with a masterclass, Script Development Strategies, by Clare Downs. Further masterclasses, given by...
MOVIES
Variety

Sanfic Industria Underscores Growth With Massive Prize Avalanche

In a clear indication of its record growth and that of the region’s burgeoning film and TV industry, Chile’s Sanfic Industria wrapped Thursday Nov. 4 with an avalanche of prizes, 49 in total, for its multiple participants in the various sections, which included series and for films, works in progress, documentary and fiction project labs, and the revved up Sanfic-Morbido production lab. In one of the biggest awards, four features in post production are chosen to segue from Santiago Industria to the Cannes Film Market as part of a Sanfic Goes to Cannes showcase. Selected titles take in  crime thriller “B&E,”...
MOVIES
Variety

Pluto Film Acquires ‘A Vanishing Fog,’ Set in the Extraordinary and Endangered Páramo of Sumapaz (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Pluto Film has acquired international sales rights to Augusto Sandino’s “A Vanishing Fog” which world premieres mid-November at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, playing in main competition. The Colombian filmmaker returns to the Estonian festival having won best first feature and a Fipresci Prize with his debut feature, “Gentle Breath” (2015). Variety has had exclusive access to the film’s trailer. Packed with ambitious imagery that playfully wavers between the social drama and science fiction, “A Vanishing Fog” uses as a background the deeply beautiful landscape of the Páramo of Sumapaz, the biggest of its kind, whose soil – as most...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Los Prisioneros’ Producer Parox Powers Up ‘Silver Bridge,’ ‘La Pérgola de las Flores’

Top Chilean production outfit Parox, producer for Movistar Play of “Los Prisioneros,” the series which closed this week’s Santiago Industria, has tapped crucial backing from Chile’s National TV Council for its flagship international series, “Silver Bridge” and “La Pergola de las Flores.” Billed by Parox as a narco feminist action romance inspired by true facts, costume thriller “Silver Bridge” is also a Latin American drug trade origins saga. Set in 1952, it unspools its central lesbian love story against the background of the extraordinary true-life rise of a Chilean family of Lebanese descent, which came to be ruled by matriarch Amanda...
TV SERIES
Variety

Studiocanal’s Hit Thriller ‘Black Box’ Finds U.S. Home (EXCLUSIVE)

“Black Box,” Studiocanal’s flight-themed French thriller with Pierre Niney (“Yves Saint Laurent”) has been acquired by Distrib Films for U.S. distribution. Directed by Yann Gozlan, the movie had its North American premiere on Nov. 5 at Colcoa, the French film and series festival in Los Angeles. The movie, which also stars Marine Vacth (“Young And Beautiful”) reteams Niney with Gozlan following “A Perfect Man.” Niney stars as a skilled black box analyst investigating the deadly crash of a brand new aircraft. As he uncovers disturbing details, he has to deal with the fact that his wife (Vacth) happens to work for the...
MOVIES
Variety

Deepa Mehta to Direct Adaptation of Avni Doshi’s Bestselling Novel ‘Burnt Sugar’ for Propagate Content

Celebrated Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta (“Funny Boy,” “Water”) is attached to write and direct the film adaptation of Avni Doshi’s bestselling novel “Burnt Sugar.” Set in the Indian city of Pune, the novel tells the story of Tara, who after a wild youth, faces challenges when she is older and must rekindle her relationship with her daughter. Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content has acquired audiovisual rights for the novel and will produce. The deal with Propagate was negotiated by Anna Soler-Pont at the Pontas Literary & Film Agency on behalf of Doshi. Shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize, and longlisted for the 2021 Women’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Ram Madhvani, Creator of Emmy-Nominated Disney Series ‘Aarya,’ Sets ‘The Waking of a Nation’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ram Madhvani, creator of Emmy-nominated Disney Plus Hotstar series “Aarya” and director of upcoming Netflix original film “Dhamaka,” is now prepping series “The Waking of a Nation.” The series is set against the backdrop of an infamous event in Indian colonial history, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on Apr. 13, 1919. A large, peaceful protest gathering, part of the Indian independence movement, was taking place at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab. British troops led by Brigadier-General R. E. H. Dyer surrounded the venue, blocked the only exit and opened fire on the gathering, causing the deaths of hundreds,...
TV & VIDEOS
