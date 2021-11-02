St. Philip’s Catholic Church Fundraising Meals

Body The 2021 St. Joseph’s Church Homecoming Bazaar will be held on Saturday, November 6th, at Richland Township Hall in Damar. The afternoon event will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Mass at the church, followed by a Free-Will Donation Social Hour at 5:00 p.m. at the Hall. Dinner will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. and will consist of pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, corn, salad, dessert and a drink. The cost is $12.00 for Adults; $6.00 for Children 5 through 12; and FREE for Children 4 and Under. Also starting at 5:30 p.m. will be Kids Games and Prizes! Two dollars ($2.00) will buy a ten-game punch card and $6.00 will buy an unlimited fun card! The raffle prize drawings will be held at 7:30 p.m. along with a LIVE Auction of a very clean and well-maintained 2003 Toyota Tacoma SR5 pickup with a 4x4 automatic transmission and 75,000 miles. (This is a memorial donation from the Gene and Anna Mae Normandin family with the sale proceeds to go to the bazaar fund.) The pickup will be on display from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. during the Bazaar. For more information on the pickup please call Ryan Wills at 785-839- 8018.

