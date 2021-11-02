St. Philip’s Catholic Church Fundraising Meals

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo fundraising meals are coming up this week at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield. The Chili Luncheon is on Wednesday from 11:30-to-1:30, and the Turkey Dinner is on Sunday, November...

Lincoln Courier

St. Mary's Catholic Church plans turkey drive through

The Altar and Rosary Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 805 Pearl St., in Atlanta will host a drive through turkey dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The meal will be catered by Peggy’s Place and include turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie or spice cake. They will serve the same traditional turkey dressing they have used for the past 30 years. Cost is $10 per each meal. Advanced tickets are not required for this meal, just come and purchase that evening.
ATLANTA, IL
KFDA

St. Ann Catholic Church hosting annual Turkey Dinner

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The St. Ann Catholic Church of Bovina will be hosting their annual Turkey Dinner. The dinner will be on Sunday from 11:30 in the morning until 2:00 in the afternoon. The dinner is $12 for adults and $6 for children. A quilt made by the St....
TURKEY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Meals for Vets benefits from fundraiser

Meals for Vets was the recipient of the proceeds from a Facebook fundraiser called “Give It Up for 24” which was sponsored by the team efforts of the Texas Association of Venues and Facilities (TAVF) conference attendees and Steven Foster of Foster & Fathom. The TAVF was in Fredericksburg last...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Blue Springs Examiner

St. Ann’s Church in Independence sets annual Fall Festival

St. Ann’s Church, 10109 E. Lexington, Independence, will host its annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. It's open to the public. There will be games, crafts, food, and entertainment as well as raffles for gift cards, shopping, theater passes and more. In addition, there will be a silent auction for a television and for a LASIK surgery.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KSNB Local4

Saint Leo’s Catholic Church coat giveaway

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Saint Leo’s Church in Grand Island is doing their part to keep the community warm as the temperatures fall. On Thursday morning, the church gave out coats and other cold weather essentials. The church has been collecting coats, blankets, hats, and gloves during the month of October.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Bangor Daily News

UMaine’s Newman Center holding handcrafted Catholic candle virtual fundraiser

ORONO — In an effort to raise funds for campus ministry, students and leadership at the Newman Center, the home of the Catholic community at the University of Maine in Orono, have organized a “Spread Your Fragrance” virtual fundraiser to offer Catholics and non-Catholics alike with the opportunity to support the cause while enjoying handcrafted candles inspired by saints and the faith.
ORONO, ME
stocktonsentinel.com

St. Joseph’s Church Homecoming Bazaar to be held on Saturday, Nov. 6th

Body The 2021 St. Joseph’s Church Homecoming Bazaar will be held on Saturday, November 6th, at Richland Township Hall in Damar. The afternoon event will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Mass at the church, followed by a Free-Will Donation Social Hour at 5:00 p.m. at the Hall. Dinner will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. and will consist of pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, corn, salad, dessert and a drink. The cost is $12.00 for Adults; $6.00 for Children 5 through 12; and FREE for Children 4 and Under. Also starting at 5:30 p.m. will be Kids Games and Prizes! Two dollars ($2.00) will buy a ten-game punch card and $6.00 will buy an unlimited fun card! The raffle prize drawings will be held at 7:30 p.m. along with a LIVE Auction of a very clean and well-maintained 2003 Toyota Tacoma SR5 pickup with a 4x4 automatic transmission and 75,000 miles. (This is a memorial donation from the Gene and Anna Mae Normandin family with the sale proceeds to go to the bazaar fund.) The pickup will be on display from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. during the Bazaar. For more information on the pickup please call Ryan Wills at 785-839- 8018.
RELIGION
klfdradio.com

St. Philip’s Catholic School Pursuing Challenge Grant

St. Philip’s Catholic School in Litchfield had a very successful marathon fundraiser earlier this month – raising over $70,000. Now, the school is pursuing a challenge grant – hoping to raise $25,000. Principal Percy Lingen says Best Buy founder Richard Schultz put out a challenge to Catholic Schools to raise...
CHARITIES
manisteenews.com

Manistee Catholic Central's annual fundraiser returning as in-person event

MANISTEE — After last year's Helping A Religious Valued Education Shine Through fundraiser was limited to take-out dinners and an online auction due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 34th annual HARVEST event on Nov. 6 will be making a return to an in-person experience. "I think everybody is looking forward...
MANISTEE, MI
mercercountyoutlook.net

Pastor Steve Howell Returns to St. Pauls Country Church of Rockford

(10-26-21) St. Pauls Country Church, located at 1538 Oregon Road, Rockford, OH welcomes retired Pastor Steve Howell back to the pulpit at 10 AM on Sunday, October 31, 2021. He is working his way through the Gospel of John. The message is entitled. Jesus, the Resurrection and comes from John...
ROCKFORD, OH
Grand Haven Tribune

Trunk-or-treat at St. John's Lutheran Church

The parking lot at St. John’s Lutheran Church was buzzing with Halloween spirit Wednesday afternoon. More than a dozen decorated vehicles filled the lot, and hundreds of children made their way through, collecting candy and other goodies, at the trunk-or-treat event sponsored by the Grand Haven church.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
phillyfunguide.com

St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church Tour and Organ Recital

As part of our exhibition "Inspired Sound", The Athenaeum is hosting a tour of the St John the Baptist Church in Manayunk. The church's organ is featured in our current exhibition. Guests will go on a tour of the church with Rich Van Fossen Jr, followed by an organ performance by Karen Whitney.
RELIGION
wichitabyeb.com

Vietnamese food fundraiser for St. Mary’s of Derby and St. Margaret Mary

It’s time to eat for a cause again. The big Vietnamese dinner pickup fundraiser is taking place again with pickup on Saturday, October 30 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Over 1,200 egg rolls were sold last year and it’s likely more will be sold this year. On top of egg rolls, there will be crab rangoon, lo mein, fried rice, pho and bun.
ADVOCACY
Wicked Local

St. John’s Episcopal Church fair/yard sale/cookout

This year, the church will have both an in-person fair and an ongoing online fair as well. The online fair is at St-Johns-Church-Saugus.Square.Site. A roast beef dinner pickup and go will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 5-6:30 p.m. For more information call 781-233-1242.
SAUGUS, MA
theislandnow.com

100th Anniversary Mackay Council No.2310, St. Mary’s Church

On Sunday, October 3, 2021, the John W. Mackay Council No 2310, Knights of Columbus, celebrated its 100th Anniversary as a Council at a Mass at the Church of St. Mary, Roslyn. The Mass was celebrated by the Pastor, Rev.Timothy Valentine. The council was formed in 1921 and named after,...
ROSLYN, NY
santansun.com

St. Benedict’s overcomes obstacles to a church edifice

The road to a real church edifice has been a long and sometimes heartbreaking journey for the congregation of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Ahwatukee. It began promising enough for a church that serves scores of Chandler families. In June 2018, just six weeks after launching a fund drive to...
CHANDLER, AZ

