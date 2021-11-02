CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound under pressure ahead of BoE meeting

marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound has edged lower in the Tuesday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3625, down 0.28% on the day. There is plenty of anticipation ahead of the BoE policy meeting on Thursday. There is a palpable feeling of unpredictability in the air, as it is unclear whether the bank...

www.marketpulse.com

marketpulse.com

US dollar eases post-NFP

The US dollar slipped once again on Friday after the recovery in US Non-Farm Payrolls data, as US yields retreated slightly in a somewhat surprising reaction. With markets twisting any data inputs to a recovery narrative linked to the FOMC’s no rate hikes post-taper mantra, the dollar index slipped slightly, falling 0.12% to 94.22. That said, currency markets appear to be distancing themselves from the ever-bullish equity space in this respect, with the greenback holding onto almost all its recent gains, remaining near two-month highs. With Nasdaq and S&P futures slipping in Asia, the dollar index has unwound Friday’s losses, rising 0.10% to 94.30 in Asia. 93.80 remains the index’s key pivot point and support, while it has well-defined resistance just above 94.50. A close above 94.60 will signal the next leg of the US dollar’s rally.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

NFP React: Stocks boosted by Pfizer study and robust payroll report, House may vote on Biden’s plan

US stocks rallied to fresh records after both a robust payroll report showed the labor market recovery is back on track and on growing optimism the US is close to winning the war against COVID after Pfizer’s promising data with their oral antiviral treatment. The Pfizer study showed its pill reduced risk of hospitalization or death from COVID by 89%. Pfizer shares surged, while many COVID vaccines stocks tumbled.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Pound sinks on BoE shocker

The British pound is down sharply in the Thursday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3527, down 1.14% on the day. The BoE surprised the markets by maintaining rates at 0.10% at today’s policy meeting. There had been high expectations that the bank would raise rates by 15 basis points, but in the end, the MPC doves won this battle. The vote to keep rates on hold suggests that the bank is not in a rush to raise rates anytime soon. This may cause some head-scratching in the markets, as Governor Bailey has been sending strong signals that the bank needed to act in order to contain surging inflation, raising expectations of a rate hike at the meeting. Yet Bailey was one of the members voting against a rate hike.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Dovish surprises force yields lower

Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow’s jobs report. The last 24 hours has highlighted just how challenging the current environment is for central banks,...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Pound Crumbles As BoE Defies Markets

In a move that confounded market expectations, the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.1%, even as it published its highest inflation forecast for a decade. To add insult to injury, just two members of the nine-person MPC voted to increase rates. Despite a...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gets Hammered After BOE Sits Still

The British pound got absolutely hammered during the trading session on Thursday as the Bank of England has decided to pass on the idea of raising interest rates. That being said, it is possible that they do it relatively soon anyway, it just seems that perhaps the market was trying to price those hikes in ahead of time. The 1.35 level has offered a significant amount of support, and the most recent bounce from that area was rather impressive. However, we also have the jobs number coming out on Friday, and that of course would have a major influence on what happens here.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

BoE Rate Surprise Squeezes Pound to Monthly Lows; Oil Rallies ahead of OPEC

Investors have been running ahead of central banks’ plans lately, growing confident that interest rates would rise earlier than previously anticipated as global inflation shows no signs of abating. In the UK, though, the strong market pricing for a 15 bps rate hike has been somewhat reasonable. Policymakers including Governor...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Gold recovers as Fed adopts caution

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses how gold responded in the aftermath of the Fed meeting. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

GBPUSD slides after Fed and BoE

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam talks about how GBPUSD is trading in the aftermath of the Fed and BoE meetings. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks embrace dovish Fed and BOE hold, US Data

The best trade in town was the Nasdaq after dovish messages from the Fed and BOE sent bond yields sharply lower. Qualcomm’s earnings and guidance suggests the chip shortage is alleviating, with expectations for the second half of next year to have supply and demand be aligned. The news in the chip space was not all positive as Qorvo continues to struggle with supply challenges.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

GBP/JPY – Slides as BoE Disappoints

The pound plunged on Thursday after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged and gave the impression future hikes won’t be as aggressive as markets had anticipated. For weeks, the pound has performed well and traders priced in one hike this year and at least a few next. But it seems they may have to reconsider and that started today.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Revenge of the wimps

Last night it was the turn of the Bank of Federal Reserve Bank of England, Japan, Europe and Australia, I mean the Bank of England, to give markets another hawkishly dovish policy decision. Despite telegraphing future rate hikes pre-meeting, the BOE bottled it on the day, preferring to wait-and-see the effects of employment from the end of the Government’s furlough scheme. The BOE did signal hikes were still on the way to their credit, probably starting in December, as did the Norges Bank yesterday. Possums in the headlights and central banks have been muttered a lot by me this week.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar rebounds on sharp job data

The New Zealand dollar has bounced back in Wednesday trading, after tumbling 0.98% on Tuesday. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7137, up 0.42% on the day. The New Zealand dollar managed to recover some of Tuesday’s losses after a better than expected employment report for Q3. Employment change jumped 4.2% y/y, crushing the consensus of around 2.7%. As well, the unemployment rate dropped to a sizzling 3.4%, down from 4.0%, and even the participation rate edged higher. What’s there not to like? The markets were pleased and the New Zealand dollar has recovered about half of its 1% slide on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Pound edges higher ahead of FOMC

The British pound has edged higher in the Wednesday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3644, up 0.22% on the day. The FOMC holds a key policy meeting later today, with the Fed widely expected to press the taper trigger and scale back its USD 120 billion/mth bond purchase program. The magic question which will be answered shortly is how far will the Fed go? The markets are expecting a trim of USD 15 billion/mth, and anything else could shake up the US dollar. A smaller taper would be considered a dovish move and would weigh on the greenback, while a larger reduction would make the equity markets nervous and put upward pressure on the US dollar.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Japanese yen drifting as FOMC looms

Japanese markets are closed for a holiday today and the Japanese yen is having a quiet day. USD/JPY is currently trading at 114.07, up 0.10% on the day. The FOMC holds a crucial today, with the Fed very likely to scale back its USD 120 billion/mth bond purchase program (QE). The key question is just how much the Fed plans to trim QE. The markets are expecting a cut of USD 15 billion/mth, and anything else could shake up the currency markets. A smaller taper would be considered a dovish move and would weigh on the greenback, while a larger reduction would make the equity markets nervous and put upward pressure on the US dollar.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Rebounds Ahead Of The BoE Interest Rate Decision

The US dollar retreated while stocks wavered after the Federal Reserve delivered its interest rate decision. As was widely expected, the bank decided to leave its interest rate unchanged at the range of 0% and 0.25%. The dot plot showed that the bank will have 7+ interest rates by 2024. Meanwhile, the bank also decided to start tapering its asset purchases. It reduced its monthly asset purchases by about $15 billion. The decision came shortly after data by ADP showed that the private sector added more than 500k jobs in October.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Can a BOE rate hike save the pound?

Investors are undecided on the Bank of England's next policy action. A 15 basis points rate hike might not be enough to boost the British pound. 1.3700 aligns as a key resistance in the short term. Markets are split on whether the Bank of England (BOE) will hike its policy...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD under pressure ahead of the Fed, tumbles to 23.00

Metals drop sharply so far on Wednesday, ahead of the FOMC statement. US dollar gains momentum, rises modestly following better-than-expected US data. XAG/USD extends weekly losses, finds support at $23.00. Silver and gold are falling sharply on Wednesday before the FOMC statement. XAG/USD is now off lows, hovering around $23.25,...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

UK’s Sunak says change to BoE reserve remuneration not under consideration

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he had not given any consideration to changing the remuneration of cash reserves that banks hold at the Bank of England. “That’s not a policy we have actively considered recently,” Sunak told the House of Lords’ Economic Affairs...
ECONOMY

