Pound under pressure ahead of BoE meeting

The British pound got absolutely hammered during the trading session on Thursday as the Bank of England has decided to pass on the idea of raising interest rates. That being said, it is possible that they do it relatively soon anyway, it just seems that perhaps the market was trying to price those hikes in ahead of time. The 1.35 level has offered a significant amount of support, and the most recent bounce from that area was rather impressive. However, we also have the jobs number coming out on Friday, and that of course would have a major influence on what happens here.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO