Columbus, OH

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities invests in Drive Capital portfolio company

By Carter Jones, Carrie Ghose
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 5 days ago
Another Drive Capital LLC portfolio company has raised a mega-round, this time outside of Ohio. Minneapolis-based When I Work announced Monday it has raised a $200 million growth investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities. The digital platform for workforce scheduling said it will use the funding to expand its...

