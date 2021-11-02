CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Begins Landing Hyper-V Isolation VM Support In Linux 5.16

phoronix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has submitted their set of Hyper-V hypervisor updates today for the Linux 5.16 merge window. This time around it's noteworthy with the initial enablement work around Hyper-V "Isolation VM" support. Microsoft's Hyper-V supports the notion of "Isolation VMs" that are virtual...

www.phoronix.com

Computer Weekly

Microsoft: Solving the climate crisis will require moon landing levels of tech innovation

Solving the climate crisis will require a large-scale collaborative effort and the same levels of technology innovation that allowed humans to land on the moon. That is according to Microsoft chief environmental officer Lucas Joppa, who is in charge of the development and delivery of the software giant’s sustainability strategy, which has already seen it commit to becoming a climate-negative entity by 2030.
MICROSOFT
phoronix.com

NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support

Following the NVIDIA 495 beta Linux driver from earlier this month, NVIDIA 495.44 is out today for Linux users as the stable release. The NVIDIA 495.44 Linux driver is the stabilized version of the earlier beta, that most notably introduces Generic Buffer Manager (GBM) support for sharply improving the proprietary driver's Wayland support.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

GNU Toolchain Begins Landing LoongArch Support

In addition to Loongson working on Linux kernel support for their MIPS-derived LoongArch CPU architecture, the first bits of the GNU toolchain support for this Chinese CPU architecture have been merged. The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) LoongArch support hasn't yet been merged but the GNU Binutils archive saw the initial...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Qualcomm MSM DRM Driver Improvements Submitted Ahead Of Linux 5.16

The MSM DRM driver for supporting the open-source display/graphics support with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs has submitted their main feature pull request to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.16 merge window. The MSM DRM driver changes for Linux 5.16 aren't too exciting but do include a few items worth mentioning....
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Teams will soon support meeting co-organizers

Microsoft Teams will soon support meeting co-organizers. Co-organizers will have many of the capabilities of an organizer, including the management of meeting options. Support for meeting co-organizers could arrive as soon as November 2021. Microsoft Teams will soon allow co-organizers to help manage meetings. Co-organizers will have most of the...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Apple Silicon GPIO Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.16

Along with the Apple Silicon PCIe driver, another new driver for supporting Apple Silicon (primarily with a focus on the Apple M1 for now) with the upcoming Linux 5.16 cycle is a new pinctrl/GPIO driver. Queued overnight into the linux-pinctrl.git's "for-next" branch is the 500+ lines of code driver developed...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Nintendo Switch Controller Driver Finally Set For Linux 5.16

After stalling last year when it was queued up in HID's "for-5.10/nintendo" branch only to not make it into HID-next at the time, that threshold has now been crossed with the latest Nintendo Switch controller driver now ready for introduction in Linux 5.16. This open-source driver enables the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro controllers to work under Linux with a mainline kernel driver.
VIDEO GAMES
phoronix.com

Fedora Linux 35 Released As Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update

Fedora 35 is now officially available today as the latest major release of this Linux distribution developed by Red Hat and the open-source community. Fedora 35 is another very rich feature update at the forefront of Linux innovations from servers to the desktop. Fedora 35 as usual ships with bleeding-edge...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Cluster-Aware Scheduling Lands In Linux 5.16

The "sched/core" scheduler updates landed on Monday into the Linux 5.16 kernel. Notable this pull request is the cluster-aware scheduling support. The cluster scheduler support new to Linux 5.16 allows for enhancing the CPU scheduler's behavior for x86_64 and AArch64 having clusters of CPU cores that share an L2 cache or other mid-level resources.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

IAR Systems extends functional safety offering for RISC-V with leading build tools for Linux

IAR Build Tools for Linux for RISC-V now certified as a qualified tool for safety-related embedded development. Uppsala, Sweden—October 25, 2021—IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, today announced that its build tools for RISC-V supporting deployment in Linux-based frameworks have been certified by TÜV SÜD for functional safety development. The certification has been performed according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, as well as ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. In addition, the certification covers the international standards IEC 62304 for medical software, IEC 60730 for Household Appliances, ISO 13849 and IEC 62061 for Machinery Control Systems, IEC 61511 for Process Industry, ISO 25119 for Agriculture and Forestry, and the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

O&O DiskImage 17 Pro unveils Windows 11 support, more VM functionality

Berlin software developer O&O Software GmbH has unveiled its latest major update to its comprehensive Windows backup tool. O&O DiskImage Professional 17.0 provides users with both file-based backup and complete drive imaging for Windows PCs, and this latest release comes with the carpet rolled out for the recently released Windows 11, sporting both full compatibility with the new operating system and a user interface designed to fit seamlessly in with Microsoft’s new design.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Wine 6.21 Released, Begins Hacking On MSDASQL

Wine 6.21 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux. Wine 6.21 isn't a particularly exciting release especially for gamers, but has a random assortment of work. Arguably most significant is the start of an MSDASQL implementation. MSDASQL is the Microsoft OLE DB provider for Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) drivers. MSDASQL allows for accessing / connecting to the many different DBMS data sources out there that sport ODBC drivers from Oracle to Microsoft Access and more.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Linux now has a stable build of Microsoft Edge

Back in October 2020, Microsoft started testing its Chromium-based Edge browser on Linux via the Dev channel. It also hit the Beta channel in May of this year as the company continued to expand its capabilities on the platform. That said, a stable build hasn't been available, until now. As...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

GDB Debugger Adds Native Support For OpenRISC On Linux

The GNU Debugger (GDB) has landed native support for OpenRISC on Linux and GDB server support. Merged this week to the GDB Git code was native support for OpenRISC "or1k" and GDB server support. This native support builds off earlier OpenRISC code within the GNU Debugger. See these commits for...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

FUTEX2's sys_futex_waitv() Sent In For Linux 5.16 To Help Linux Gaming

As expected after first reporting on it a month ago when the FUTEX2 patches were queued up in locking/core, this work with the new sys_futex_waitv() system call for helping the Windows on Linux gaming experience will indeed land for Linux 5.16. The FUTEX2 work has been a long time coming...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Memory Folios Looks For Inclusion In Linux 5.16

After memory folios failed to make it into Linux 5.15, this low-level change to the kernel memory management code that has possible performance implications is looking to land for Linux 5.16. Ahead of the Linux 5.16 merge window that may open as soon as tomorrow, Matthew Wilcox sent in his...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

SDL2 Begins Landing More Workable RISC OS Support

Back in February 2020 SDL2 began seeing early work for RISC OS support. Now being merged this weekend to this key library used by many cross-platform games is now more functioning support for the RISC OS Arm-based operating system. Last year was just the basic support for building SDL2 on...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Google Will Now Pay $31,337 To $50,337 For New Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities

Google announced today that now through at least the end of January they will be providing higher payment amounts for security researchers disclosing new vulnerabilities affecting the Linux kernel. For the next three months Google will pay out $31,337 USD for vulnerabilities that can exploit privilege escalation. Or if demonstrating...
SOFTWARE

