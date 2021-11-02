CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD – Edging lower into the Fed meeting

marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Christine Lagarde putting across a dovish case for the central bank which the market completely disregarded to the dollar soaring on Friday on the back of a surprise spike in the employment cost index – an inflationary signal – we certainly saw plenty of action that we now have to...

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: What’s Next for USD After Fed Meeting, NFP?

Rate hike odds may have hit a ceiling, and backing away from that ceiling could drag down the US Dollar. The first full week of November saw the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) hit fresh yearly highs in the wake of the November Fed meeting and the October US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report, only to give back some of the gains by the time trading ended on Friday. EUR/USD rates, the largest component of the DXY Index, actually gained +0.06% over the week. USD/JPY rates dropped by -0.52%, while GBP/USD rates had the greatest influence over the DXY Index despite only being the third largest component, falling by -1.38%.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

US dollar eases post-NFP

The US dollar slipped once again on Friday after the recovery in US Non-Farm Payrolls data, as US yields retreated slightly in a somewhat surprising reaction. With markets twisting any data inputs to a recovery narrative linked to the FOMC’s no rate hikes post-taper mantra, the dollar index slipped slightly, falling 0.12% to 94.22. That said, currency markets appear to be distancing themselves from the ever-bullish equity space in this respect, with the greenback holding onto almost all its recent gains, remaining near two-month highs. With Nasdaq and S&P futures slipping in Asia, the dollar index has unwound Friday’s losses, rising 0.10% to 94.30 in Asia. 93.80 remains the index’s key pivot point and support, while it has well-defined resistance just above 94.50. A close above 94.60 will signal the next leg of the US dollar’s rally.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

This is an amazing run by any stretch but considering the late stage of the rally in terms of the bigger picture bull trend in stocks and its made even more outstanding. The FOMC meeting this week seemingly waved the red flag in front of bulls as the bank continued to take on a very dovish tone, with Powell even refusing to speculate on possible rate hikes, instead saying that the bank was looking for ‘maximum employment’ before making any changes to rate policy. That moved the focus to this morning’s US Non-farm Payrolls report, which was solid all-the-way around and in response stocks continued to barrel higher with the S&P 500 jumping to another fresh all-time-high.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

NFP React: Stocks boosted by Pfizer study and robust payroll report, House may vote on Biden’s plan

US stocks rallied to fresh records after both a robust payroll report showed the labor market recovery is back on track and on growing optimism the US is close to winning the war against COVID after Pfizer’s promising data with their oral antiviral treatment. The Pfizer study showed its pill reduced risk of hospitalization or death from COVID by 89%. Pfizer shares surged, while many COVID vaccines stocks tumbled.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Drops on Thursday

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD passed the resistance of the hourly simple moving averages. However, the rate encountered resistance in the 1.1616/1.1625 zone, which had previously impacted the rate throughout October. At midnight to Thursday, the pair started to plummets. By the middle of the day's European trading hours, the EUR/USD had declined by more than 70 base points.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Eur#Eur Usd#Fed#Sma#Oanda Corporation
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Looks for support

Since the middle of Thursday's European trading hours, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate has been trading above or in the zone of the October low levels at 1.1525/1.1538. In the case that the rate passes the October low levels at 1.1525/1.1538, the pair could look for support in the 1.1500 mark. In addition, note the weekly S1 simple pivot point's support at 1.1501. Meanwhile, below the 1.1500 mark, a 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level could act as support near 1.1450.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, XAU/USD, USD/CHF

EURUSD is trading at 1.1554; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1565 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1470. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1620. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1705.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

GBP/JPY – Slides as BoE Disappoints

The pound plunged on Thursday after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged and gave the impression future hikes won’t be as aggressive as markets had anticipated. For weeks, the pound has performed well and traders priced in one hike this year and at least a few next. But it seems they may have to reconsider and that started today.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Euro dips to 3-week low as Fed trims

The euro is down considerably in Thursday trade. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1550, down 0.53%. Earlier in the day, the euro fell to 1.1528, its lowest level since October 13th. Fed tapers, but sticks to ‘transitory’ script. There were no surprises from the Federal Reserve meeting, as policy makers...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
marketpulse.com

Dovish surprises force yields lower

Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow’s jobs report. The last 24 hours has highlighted just how challenging the current environment is for central banks,...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1577; (P) 1.1597; (R1) 1.1630; …. EUR/USD is still bounded in consolidation from 1.1523 and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Further decline is expected as long as 1.1691 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.1523 will resume the fall from 1.2265, and that from 1.2348 too, for long term fibonacci level at 1.1289 next. However, firm break of 1.1691 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound, towards 1.1908 resistance.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

GBPUSD slides after Fed and BoE

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam talks about how GBPUSD is trading in the aftermath of the Fed and BoE meetings. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: Gold, EUR/USD

After a slew of less hawkish than expected central bank meetings this week. Gold is charging higher. Gold rallied over $30 yesterday after the Fed pushed back on an interest rate hike and the BoE unexpectedly kept interest rates unchanged. The Gold managed to book strong gains despite the US Dollar also charging northwards.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks embrace dovish Fed and BOE hold, US Data

The best trade in town was the Nasdaq after dovish messages from the Fed and BOE sent bond yields sharply lower. Qualcomm’s earnings and guidance suggests the chip shortage is alleviating, with expectations for the second half of next year to have supply and demand be aligned. The news in the chip space was not all positive as Qorvo continues to struggle with supply challenges.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Pound sinks on BoE shocker

The British pound is down sharply in the Thursday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3527, down 1.14% on the day. The BoE surprised the markets by maintaining rates at 0.10% at today’s policy meeting. There had been high expectations that the bank would raise rates by 15 basis points, but in the end, the MPC doves won this battle. The vote to keep rates on hold suggests that the bank is not in a rush to raise rates anytime soon. This may cause some head-scratching in the markets, as Governor Bailey has been sending strong signals that the bank needed to act in order to contain surging inflation, raising expectations of a rate hike at the meeting. Yet Bailey was one of the members voting against a rate hike.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy