EUR/USD – Edging lower into the Fed meeting

This is an amazing run by any stretch but considering the late stage of the rally in terms of the bigger picture bull trend in stocks and its made even more outstanding. The FOMC meeting this week seemingly waved the red flag in front of bulls as the bank continued to take on a very dovish tone, with Powell even refusing to speculate on possible rate hikes, instead saying that the bank was looking for ‘maximum employment’ before making any changes to rate policy. That moved the focus to this morning’s US Non-farm Payrolls report, which was solid all-the-way around and in response stocks continued to barrel higher with the S&P 500 jumping to another fresh all-time-high.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO