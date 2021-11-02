EUR/USD – Edging lower into the Fed meeting

The US dollar slipped once again on Friday after the recovery in US Non-Farm Payrolls data, as US yields retreated slightly in a somewhat surprising reaction. With markets twisting any data inputs to a recovery narrative linked to the FOMC’s no rate hikes post-taper mantra, the dollar index slipped slightly, falling 0.12% to 94.22. That said, currency markets appear to be distancing themselves from the ever-bullish equity space in this respect, with the greenback holding onto almost all its recent gains, remaining near two-month highs. With Nasdaq and S&P futures slipping in Asia, the dollar index has unwound Friday’s losses, rising 0.10% to 94.30 in Asia. 93.80 remains the index’s key pivot point and support, while it has well-defined resistance just above 94.50. A close above 94.60 will signal the next leg of the US dollar’s rally.
