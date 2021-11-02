CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu to Host 'SNL'; Taylor Swift to Return as Musical Guest

By Joe Otterson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajors will host the long-running NBC sketch series on Nov. 13. He will next be seen in the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” He is known for his roles in films like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” He is set to appear...

Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Asked Kim Kardashian to ‘Hang Out’ While Rehearsing for ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘He Was a True Professional’

Total pro! Pete Davidson waited to ask Kim Kardashian to “hang out” until after they were finished filming her October episode of Saturday Night Live. “He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Luke Bracey
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Simu Liu
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded Version Of ‘Red’ In Cute New Video & Fans Go Wild — Watch

Taylor Swift shared a cute teaser video for her upcoming album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version), to be released on Nov. 12 and fans couldn’t get enough!. Are fans Red-y for Taylor Swift? The 31-year-old’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album release is less than a month away, and the pop star just teased fans with a new version of the title track in her first-ever Instagram Reel. After dropping the reel, fans went absolutely wild across social media, gushing about the forthcoming record set to be released Nov. 12.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift Locks Down Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers Appearances for ‘Red’ Release Night

Taylor Swift will be doing a lot of late-night promotion for next week’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, and so far she’s keeping it all in the NBC family. Social media posts Thursday from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers or their shows revealed that Swift will be appearing back-to-back with both hosts on the night of Nov. 11, right around the hour “Red” is being digitally launched. The sequential appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will precede by two nights Swift’s already announced appearance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 13. Twin appearances on both of NBC’s late-night...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Taylor Swift's fans convinced she's dropped new music clues in rare home video

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a cute at-home video with her fans shot at what appears to be her Tribeca penthouse. The 'Swifties' (as Taylor's loyal followers are called) were then convinced that the clip dropped major clues about her upcoming music – but did you spot them?
MUSIC
Deadline

Kieran Culkin To Host ‘SNL’ In November With Ed Sheeran As Musical Guest

Roman Roy is to take some time out from trying to succeed his father Logan to host Saturday Night Live. Kieran Culkin, who stars in HBO drama Succession, fresh into its third season, will make his SNL hosting debut on November 6, the NBC late-night show revealed during tonight’s episode. The actor did, in fact, have a small role on SNL back in 1991 in three sketches when his brother Macauley hosted in Season 17. Culkin will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is making his third appearance on the NBC show, after spots in 2014 and 2017. SNL returns for its fifth episode November 6 after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis tonight.
TV & VIDEOS
country1025.com

Celebrating 15 Years Of Taylor Swift

It was “fifteen” years ago today when Taylor Swift released her debut album, see what I did there?. The self-titled album launched a massive career for this superstar, and it featured huge songs like “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Tim McGraw,” and “Our Song.” However, the most impressive thing about the record is that Taylor wrote its songs while she was a freshman in high school, and it soon after rose to the top of the Billboard Country Albums chart. It spent twenty-four weeks at number one.
MUSIC
news-graphic.com

Carole King praises Taylor Swift

Carole King has praised Taylor Swift for being "real". The 'Love Story' hitmaker inducted the 79-year-old singer into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday (30.10.21) and the veteran performer thinks Taylor - who also sang 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?' at the event - was the "perfect" choice to do so because they are so similar.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

"SNL" Is "Scrambling" to Replace Next Musical Guest Last Minute, Sources Say

The hosts and musical guests for Saturday Night Live are usually planned in advance, but it sounds like one musical artist could get a last-minute gig on the long-running show. As reported by Page Six, Ed Sheeran was set to perform on SNL's Nov. 6 episode, but he is no longer able to appear in the studio because he has contracted COVID-19. Now, the show is reportedly "scrambling" to find a replacement for the English singer.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Announced as Next 'SNL' Musical Guest Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ed Sheeran is heading back to Saturday Night Live. On Saturday (Oct. 23), the long-running NBC sketch comedy show announced that the English singer-songwriter will appear as musical guest alongside first-time host Kieran Culkin on Nov. 6. The following day, Sheeran revealed on social media that he's been diagnosed with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

SNL "scrambling" to find a new musical guest for Nov. 6 following Ed Sheeran's positive COVID test

Sheeran revealed his positive test hours after Saturday Night Live announced he would be joining host Kieran Culkin on the Nov. 6 show. With Nov. 6 show 13 days away, the Britain-based Sheeran won't be allowed in the U.S., according to Page Six, which adds there's a slim chance he could perform remotely. “Ed is offering to perform live via video link, but this isn’t something SNL does,” says a source. “The show likes to have the performer in studio.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo Touts The Outcome Of Kieran Culkin’s Potential Ed Sheeran Marriage

Kieran Culkin is the host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, bringing along musical guest Ed Sheeran to the party. In the warmup to that appearance, Culkin was joined today by cast members Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd to speculate on what the Succession star’s name would be in certain circumstances. Culkin topped them all by mentioning if he married Ed Sheeran, he’d be “Kieran Sheeran.” It gets better. In the second bit, Culkin reveals that there won’t be anyone from the Jersey Shore or any ghosts on this weekend’s show, much to the dismay of Gardner and Redd. So, instant change of plans: there will be ghosts, because ghosts are funny, as Gardner notes. Okay, maybe not. The good news is that Sheeran will be live on the show as planned. The singer-songwriter has been released from Covid-19 quarantine, which threatened to have him perform remotely for this weekend. Check out the promo above.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Lauren Tom, Michael O’Keefe, Tom Everett Scott & More Join Simu Liu In Romance ‘One True Loves’

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Tom (The Joy Luck Club), Oscar nominee Michael O’Keefe (The Great Santini), Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!), Cooper van Grootel (Peacock’s One of Us is Lying), Oona Yaffe (Fox’s Sleepy Hollow) and Phinehas Yoon (CBS’ Bad Teacher) have joined the cast of One True Loves, a romance based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, which Andy Fickman (Playing with Fire) is directing. They will appear alongside previously announced cast members Simu Liu (Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Philippa Soo (Hamilton), Luke Bracey (Netflix’s Holidate) and Michaela Conlin (Netflix’s Bad...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Actor Jonathan Majors

Majors was nominated for an Emmy this year for his role in the HBO series, 'Lovecraft Country.' He co-starred in 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco,' the Spike Lee film 'Da 5 Bloods,' and the Marvel TV series 'Loki.' Now, he's starring in the Jay-Z-produced Western, 'The Harder They Fall,' featuring an all-Black cast. Majors talks with NPR's Audie Cornish about being raised by a single mother who was a preacher, what he learned studying Shakespeare and August Wilson, and his thoughts on two beloved actors he worked with who died young — Chadwick Boseman and Michael K. Williams.
CELEBRITIES
blackfilm.com

SNL Reveals November Lineup; Saweetie & Jonathan Majors To Appear

Today NBC released the full slate of hosts and performers set to hit the Saturday Night Live (SNL) stage for the month of November. The show is returning with three consecutive shows beginning November 6th. First to appear as host for his first time as a host is actor, Kieran...
CELEBRITIES

