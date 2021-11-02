CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky developer makes Raleigh debut with affordable apartments

By Caleb Harshberger
Triangle Business Journal
 5 days ago
A Kentucky developer is planning its first project in Raleigh, calling for a collection of affordable housing apartments. Louisville-based LDG Development has filed plans for the Preserve at Gresham Lake, calling for 156 garden-style apartments available to residents making below the area median income. “It will be our first...

Triangle Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Raleigh religious organization lists debts up to $2.9 million

Raleigh area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 29, 2021. Year to date through October 29, 2021, the court recorded 33 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -39 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
RALEIGH, NC
Triangle Business Journal

Manganaro Southeast, LLC Announces Expansion and Leadership Addition

Manganaro Southeast, LLC (MSE), is pleased to announce the addition of a new regional office in the greater Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill market located at 1301 Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27514, as well as expansion of MSE’s construction service offerings. MSE is proud to announce that Chad Love has joined the leadership team as Regional Vice President leading the regional office and will focus on expanding MSE’s geographic footprint for drywall, acoustical services, Architectural Doors, Frames and Hardware (Division 8) and Specialties (Division 10) for the Carolinas. “Chad’s exemplary record of launching regional offices and driving business results was a perfect match with MSE expansion plans for the Carolinas market,” said David Manganaro, Chairman of the Manganaro Companies. Chad has 17 years of experience with construction subcontractors and has spent much of his life in North Carolina, including his time as a scholar-athlete at UNC-Chapel Hill. MSE is proud of Chad’s 8 years of service to our nation in the U.S. Army. Chad and his wife, Mandy, remain highly active in their community, and MSE is delighted to add Chad’s family to our own. ABOUT MANGANARO SOUTHEAST, LLC Manganaro Southeast, LLC, is a member of the Manganaro family of companies providing construction services to the Carolinas. MSE’s expertise includes drywall, acoustical ceilings, Divisions 8 and 10. Since 2018, MSE has successfully completed services on a diverse set of key projects: Western Carolina University Lower Campus Residential Halls; East Carolina University Life Sciences and Technology Building; Carroll A. Campbell, Jr., U.S. Courthouse; and the Annex and Alteration of the Charles R. Jonas U.S. Courthouse; Honeywell Headquarters; Charlotte Convention Center; Central Piedmont Community College’s Merancas Classroom Building; and the American Board of Anesthesiology. Manganaro as a whole has over 60 years of experience providing innovative, cost-effective, timely and safe construction services for our clients. MSE’s expansion underscores our confidence in our team members’ capabilities, as well as our client relationships. For additional information, contact: Chad Love Manganaro Southeast, LLC Phone: (919) 618-4040 E-mail: clove@manganaro.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Triangle Business Journal

Apple looks for key hire to lead work on Research Triangle Park campus

Quietly, Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is rounding out its plans for its massive 3,000-job campus in Research Triangle Park – and looking for a manager to realize the vision. While the global tech company has declined to comment on the firm’s progress, job postings have been popping up – including one for a construction manager in the Triangle that requires “extensive experience in large developments such as campuses and other hyper scale construction.”
RALEIGH, NC
Triangle Business Journal

North Carolina grabs solo top spot in state business climate ranking

After sharing the No. 1 position with Georgia in 2020, North Carolina ranks as the nation’s top state for business climate in 2021, according to Site Selection magazine. North Carolina held the No. 2 spot in the publication’s annual ranking for five consecutive years before its first-place tie for the top spot in 2020. The state previous enjoyed a six-year run in the top spot from 2005 through 2010.
ECONOMY
Triangle Business Journal

Fresh off $2.3B buy, Martin Marietta is breaking records, CEO says

Fresh off of a $2.3 billion acquisition, Raleigh-based rock crusher Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) is reporting record results. Martin Marietta CEO Ward Nye told analysts Tuesday that the company is on track to “deliver the most profitable and safest year” in Martin Marietta’s history. And should the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act make it to President Joe Biden's desk, the company's future could be even rosier, Nye said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Triangle Business Journal

TBJ Plus: NC growing rapidly, but behind others in the South; Stunning Outer Banks home still listed for $11M

North Carolina gets plenty of attention for being a fast-growing state, and rightfully so, but some U.S. Census Bureau numbers show an interesting perspective. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

