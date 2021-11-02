Kentucky developer makes Raleigh debut with affordable apartments

Manganaro Southeast, LLC (MSE), is pleased to announce the addition of a new regional office in the greater Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill market located at 1301 Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27514, as well as expansion of MSE’s construction service offerings. MSE is proud to announce that Chad Love has joined the leadership team as Regional Vice President leading the regional office and will focus on expanding MSE’s geographic footprint for drywall, acoustical services, Architectural Doors, Frames and Hardware (Division 8) and Specialties (Division 10) for the Carolinas. “Chad’s exemplary record of launching regional offices and driving business results was a perfect match with MSE expansion plans for the Carolinas market,” said David Manganaro, Chairman of the Manganaro Companies. Chad has 17 years of experience with construction subcontractors and has spent much of his life in North Carolina, including his time as a scholar-athlete at UNC-Chapel Hill. MSE is proud of Chad’s 8 years of service to our nation in the U.S. Army. Chad and his wife, Mandy, remain highly active in their community, and MSE is delighted to add Chad’s family to our own. ABOUT MANGANARO SOUTHEAST, LLC Manganaro Southeast, LLC, is a member of the Manganaro family of companies providing construction services to the Carolinas. MSE’s expertise includes drywall, acoustical ceilings, Divisions 8 and 10. Since 2018, MSE has successfully completed services on a diverse set of key projects: Western Carolina University Lower Campus Residential Halls; East Carolina University Life Sciences and Technology Building; Carroll A. Campbell, Jr., U.S. Courthouse; and the Annex and Alteration of the Charles R. Jonas U.S. Courthouse; Honeywell Headquarters; Charlotte Convention Center; Central Piedmont Community College’s Merancas Classroom Building; and the American Board of Anesthesiology. Manganaro as a whole has over 60 years of experience providing innovative, cost-effective, timely and safe construction services for our clients. MSE’s expansion underscores our confidence in our team members’ capabilities, as well as our client relationships. For additional information, contact: Chad Love Manganaro Southeast, LLC Phone: (919) 618-4040 E-mail: clove@manganaro.com.

