XLM price remains unchanged as buyers wait for Stellar to hit $0.55

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, we can see the bears are taking control of the price and driving it down. Also, the price is near the support now we can see the bulls are also putting pressure on the bears. Let’s look at the technical analysis to see if the price will sustain on the support or the bears will break it. First, we can see the MACD, which shows red histograms, which means the MACD line has crossed the signal line and started showing red histograms, a bearish signal. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 47. Also, the RSI line points to the oversold zone of 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls. Lastly, we can see the moving average as the 20MA is above the 100MA. Also, the 20MA is above the 50MA, but the 50MA is below the 100MA, which is a bearish sign.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO