CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Release FB Johnny Stanton

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 5 days ago

On the heels of the trade deadline, the Cleveland Browns released fullback Johnny Stanton. That roster spot may not have anything to do with an impending move, but the timing is at least interesting. Stanton will likely end up back on the practice squad where he's spent much of the past two seasons.

Stanton did get to contribute in the game against the Denver Broncos, picked up a couple key first first downs as a runner and scored his first career touchdown on a pass reception near the goal line.

Andy Janovich, the team's starting fullback has been on injured reserve. He's a hammer and the gold standard in terms of zone blocking fullbacks, but he's been relatively limited as a weapon. He was a decent pass catcher with his previous team, the Broncos, but that hasn't really translated well in Cleveland.

Stanton, while not as good as a run blocker, was able to offer some versatility. He could run the ball and catch passes reasonably well.

In fact, in the preseason, the Browns utilized Stanton at both tight end and as a tailback in an effort to save roster space. It didn't force them to pick a player up they had no interest in keeping anyway while allowing Stanton to showcase his skills.

The team has made no mention of Janovich to this point, though he could be eligible to return. In the mean time, the Browns have a number of issues in spots due to injury and if they want a fullback, could simply activate Stanton from the practice squad to help on gamedays.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
New York Post

LeBron James really wants Odell Beckham Jr. out of Cleveland

If Odell Beckham Jr.’s mission is to get out of Cleveland by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, he has an ally in Ohio native LeBron James. The Lakers superstar, a friend of Beckham Jr., sent a succinct tweet urging the Cleveland Browns to make a move. This comes after Beckham Jr.’s...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The Denver Broncos
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd: Browns Front Office Told Mayfield To Stop Responding To Me

With all of the turmoil surrounding the Cleveland Browns this week, it was only a matter of time before Colin Cowherd weighed in on the situation. To be fair, Cowherd is consistently critical of Baker Mayfield and has never been a fan. He also never believed bringing Odell Beckham Jr....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Steve Smith Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Over the past few days drama between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and quarterback Baker Mayfield has grown louder. Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr’s father posted a video criticizing Mayfield’s play. Not long later, OBJ was “excused” from Browns practice on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
BrownsDigest

Case Keenum To Start Against Denver Broncos

The Cleveland Browns have announced that Case Keenum will be their starting quarterback against the Denver Broncos. Baker Mayfield expected to play, but the damage done to his shoulder has made that impossible at least for this game. No further announcement has been made on Mayfield's status. This will be...
NFL
BrownsDigest

How Much did Browns Miss Jarvis Landry?

The Cleveland Browns have designated Jarvis Landry to return from injured reserve from an MCL, but for the first time since he's been with the team, Landry missed games while the rest of the team has continued and from a bird's eye view, the team didn't really miss him all that much, but there are some areas where he could help.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Arizona Cardinals Loss is Browns Season in a Nutshell

A beaten up Cleveland Browns team lost to the Arizona Cardinals due to a combination of defensive breakdowns and being physically outmatched as a result of players being worn down or simply unavailable to play in the game because of injuries. Both quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham...
NFL
BrownsDigest

With Every Reason to Add Help in Pass Protection, Browns Often Roll the Dice

The remarkable fortitude Baker Mayfield has displayed in games, dislocating his shoulder twice only to pop it back in and continue playing through an incredible amount of pain is both remarkable to onlookers and inspiring to teammates, but the Cleveland Browns coaching staff seems to content to expose their quarterback to further abuse.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Expected to Miss Several Weeks

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss several weeks due to a calf injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals and will likely to be placed on injured reserve. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will also be out an estimated four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain he suffered near the end of the game.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Baker Mayfield Re-injures Left Shoulder, Returns to Game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fumbled the ball in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals and landed awkwardly when he was tripped by J.J. Watt, which prompted the Cardinals pass rusher to immediately be concerned about the welfare of Mayfield. Mayfield landed on the same shoulder he had already...
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
325
Followers
605
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy