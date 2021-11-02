CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Truth About Ellen DeGeneres And Jane Lynch's Friendship

By Kathleen Walsh
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jane Lynch and Ellen DeGeneres are always fun to watch on-screen together. Their matching energies (and haircuts) have led lots of people to wonder over the years if they have as good a friendship in real life as they seem to when they're acting together. We were reminded of the goofball...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ellen Pompeo’s Husband: Facts About Chris Ivery & The Pair’s 14 Year Marriage

Ellen Pompeo is one of the biggest stars on our TV screens, and she’s been married to her husband Chris Ivery since 2007. Here’s everything to know about him. Ellen Pompeo, 51, might just have the sweetest meet cute story of all time. Two years before her star-making turn on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, she met her future husband, Chris Ivery, 54, in a Los Angeles grocery store. Throughout the interaction in 2003, the pair discovered they grew up just 10 miles away from each other in Boston, Massachusetts, and marveled at the coincidence. “We were six degrees our whole lives, so I feel like we were sort of meant to be,” Ellen later told people. The future couple were friends for six months, before their relationship took a romantic turn, and they’ve gone from strength to strength ever since. Here’s everything you need to know about Chris!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vanity Fair

Anne Heche Says She Was “Blacklisted” for Dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche says she could’ve been one of Hollywood’s biggest leading ladies if it weren’t for her short-lived relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. In an interview with Page Six, Heche recalled her experience dating the famed talk show host and why that romance left her feeling like “patient zero in cancel culture.” She explained, “This wasn’t a long-term love affair. This was a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in and have since I was a kid.” The pair were an item from 1997 to 2000, first making headlines when Heche invited DeGeneres as her date to the premiere of her 1997 film Volcano. She explained that her decision to spontaneously invite the comedian as a plus one was “about living in loving-kindness,” but she also quickly faced intense scrutiny and homophobia due to the same-sex relationship.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Jennifer Anniston
Person
Ellen Degeneres
HOLAUSA

Katy Perry turns 37 and switches places with Ellen DeGeneres

Katy Perry is celebrating her 37th birthday today October 25th and the singer started off her special day by switching places with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show. “Right now, actually, Ellen is filling in for me. She’s at home breastfeeding my child,” she quipped during the opening monologue, “Whoa, what an image.” Perry went on to say she has actually been a guest on the show 11 times noting, “I didn’t realize it was that many times. I think it’s because I was so drunk in my 20s.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres Weighs in on 'SNL' Mocking Her Backstage Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres is laughing off a recent sketch mocking her workplace hostility scandal on Saturday Night Live. The Oct. 23 episode included a DeGeneres impression that went viral. Jason Sudeikis took on the character "Male Ellen" in a sketch dubbed "Mellen." "Post-COVID, men are staying home more than ever before....
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Win It! Ellen DeGeneres’ New Skincare Line Kind Science

“Extra” is giving a full set of Ellen DeGeneres new skincare line Kind Science to five lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win!. Kind Science, the brainchild of Ellen and beauty industry pioneer Victoria Jackson, is a highly curated, globally sourced skincare line that uses science and innovation to deliver the best age-positive results enhanced by nature.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Us Weekly#For Ellen#Vanity Fair
EW.com

Ellen DeGeneres calls on Jason Sudeikis to make 'Mellen' for real after SNL parody

Ellen DeGeneres already knows what Jason Sudeikis' follow-up to Ted Lasso should be. On Thursday's episode of her talk show, the host reacted to the "Mellen" sketch from last weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured Sudeikis as "Mellen, the male Ellen" in a hyper-masculine version of DeGeneres' daytime show. (Features include "awkward male dancing," guests like Jake Paul and "heroic psychopath" Conor McGregor, and audience giveaways of wet towels to whip each other with.)
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Top Tips for Feeling Confident In Your Skin

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Explains Why "Ellen" Is Coming to an End. Ellen DeGeneres is passing along her pointers for glowing skin as she eyes a new business venture. The 63-year-old talk show host, who is known for her youthful complexion, has teamed up with cosmetics maven Victoria Jackson to launch their skin-care line, Kind Science. The pair showed off the line during the Tuesday, Oct. 26 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Business Insider

Ellen DeGeneres and Victoria Jackson Launch Age-Positive Skincare Brand, Kind Science

Joined by her close friend and co-founder, Victoria Jackson led product innovation and formulation, utilizing her knowledge from over 30 years as a celebrity makeup artist and founder of her eponymous brand Victoria Jackson Cosmetics. The originator and advocate of the 'no-makeup' makeup movement, Victoria's mission for Kind Science was to craft an easy-to-use, yet powerful, skincare system that is kind to your skin, animals, and the planet.
SKIN CARE
Brenham Banner-Press

Jennifer Hudson pitching talk show with Ellen DeGeneres team

Jennifer Hudson is reportedly pitching a talk show. The 40-year-old singer and actress is believed to be planning her own talk show that will use the team from ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ after it wraps filming. According to Variety magazine, Jennifer has already shot a test show with ‘Ellen’ executive...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ellen DeGeneres Crashes Kris Jenner’s Date Night in Soft Suede Boots

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble had a special third wheel for their Sunday date night. Ellen DeGeneres joined the “momager” and her beau for dinner at the celeb-favorited spot, Craig’s, last night in Los Angeles. For the outing, Kris herself opted for a dressed-up monochrome look in a red long-sleeve top, layered burgundy velvet cape coat and a matching Chanel bag. Her outfit came complete with black jeans and matching black square-toe boots. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued all the way into this year as one of the biggest trends. Be it a classic boot,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'adores' her ex-husband's girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Here's a complete timeline of their friendship.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson have formed a close friendship in recent years. It began after Johnson started dating Chris Martin, Paltrow's ex-husband, in 2017. Below is a complete timeline of the pair's unconventional relationship. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. February 10, 2018: Johnson and Paltrow both attended Ellen...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Dresses Up As Cruella de Vil For Ellen DeGeneres’ Final Halloween Show — Watch

Hide the Dalmatians! Kris Jenner dresses as Cruella de Vil for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final Halloween episode. Watch a sneak peek here. Move over, Glenn Close. For Ellen DeGeneres’ final Halloween show on her eponymous talk show, Kris Jenner dresses as a convincing Cruella de Vil. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 65, appears as a guest in the episode on Friday, Oct. 29; and in a sneak peek shared ahead of the festivities, fans get a glimpse of Kris’ costume — as well as updates about her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy