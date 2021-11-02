The Truth About Ellen DeGeneres And Jane Lynch's Friendship

Ellen Pompeo is one of the biggest stars on our TV screens, and she’s been married to her husband Chris Ivery since 2007. Here’s everything to know about him. Ellen Pompeo, 51, might just have the sweetest meet cute story of all time. Two years before her star-making turn on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, she met her future husband, Chris Ivery, 54, in a Los Angeles grocery store. Throughout the interaction in 2003, the pair discovered they grew up just 10 miles away from each other in Boston, Massachusetts, and marveled at the coincidence. “We were six degrees our whole lives, so I feel like we were sort of meant to be,” Ellen later told people. The future couple were friends for six months, before their relationship took a romantic turn, and they’ve gone from strength to strength ever since. Here’s everything you need to know about Chris!

