We’re getting a second consecutive week of stacked-ness as UFC 268 goes down from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Just like we had last week, there will be two titles up for grabs in the main and co-main events — except these tussles will both be rematches. The featured fight of the night will see the UFC welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman, run it back with the ever brash, Colby Covington. Before that, the UFC 268 co-main event has the current strawweight queen, Rose Namajunas, going at it once again with the woman she took the title from, Weili Zhang. Before we get to these epic sequels, let’s take a gander at the midweek betting odds for these explosive matchups.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO