Truckee, CA

Truckee extends moratorium on new short-term rentals to June

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The Truckee Town Council has voted unanimously to extend a moratorium on new short-term rental certificates until at least June 15.

Last month, the council enacted a 45-day moratorium on new rentals in response to an increasing shortage of affordable housing for local workers.

The extension approved last week allow the town to continue studying different types of short-term rental properties north of Lake Tahoe as well as review of how they’re handled in other communities in Nevada, Colorado, California, New Mexico and Washington, the Sierra Sun reported.

Currently, Truckee has nearly 1,200 short-term rental permits with another 100 still to be processed. Before the moratorium, it was averaging 10 applications per week.

Local residents were split on the move.

Tahoe Truckee Homes owner Matt Hanson argued limiting short-term rentals won’t accomplish the town’s goal of providing provide additional affordable housing in the area.

“We are not a long-term rental investor community. The numbers just don’t work,” he said.

Long-time resident Carol Sullivan said short-term rentals have changed the nature of the community.

“The loudest screamers on this matter are the realtors, property managers and second homeowners. These people are all profiting from destroying our neighborhoods’ character with STRs,” she said. “This is solely about money for them.”

