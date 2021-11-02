CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in western Nebraska

The Associated Press
HARRISON, Neb. (AP) — Two people have been killed in a small plane crash in the northwestern corner of Nebraska, according to federal transportation investigators.

The single-engine plane crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Nebraska Panhandle about 5 miles north of Harrison, Chadron radio station KCSR reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot and a lone passenger of the Beechcraft P35 Bonanza were killed in the crash. The agency is investigating the cause of the crash.

Officials had not released the identities of the two people killed by midday Tuesday.

Police: Two women found dead in Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say two women were killed in shooting in Toledo over the weekend. Police responding to a Shotspotter alert of possible gunfire at about 7 a.m. Sunday found the women on a street in central Toledo. Police said one woman was found in the driver’s seat of a sedan and the other was lying in the street next to the open passenger-side door. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
The Associated Press

1 dead, 5 wounded from shootings at N. Carolina night club

AHOSKIE, N.C. (AP) — Police in northeastern North Carolina were investigating a weekend shooting melee at a night club that left one person dead and five others wounded. The shootings originated from the Alaysia Bar & Grill in Ahoskie, according to police, where local officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. There they found over 100 people outside the parking lot of the Ahoskie Inn, a news release from town police said.
AHOSKIE, NC
