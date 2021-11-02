Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in western Nebraska

HARRISON, Neb. (AP) — Two people have been killed in a small plane crash in the northwestern corner of Nebraska, according to federal transportation investigators.

The single-engine plane crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Nebraska Panhandle about 5 miles north of Harrison, Chadron radio station KCSR reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot and a lone passenger of the Beechcraft P35 Bonanza were killed in the crash. The agency is investigating the cause of the crash.

Officials had not released the identities of the two people killed by midday Tuesday.