CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

HOT ROD Magazine: November Issues From Years Past

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's Vic Edelbrock's '57 Chevy on the cover, and inside, Ro McGonegal relates the story of how he turned down coverage of the build of this car in 1998 because, as he says, "I'd seen enough miserable '57 Chevys to last the rest of my life." Fast-forward three years and Ro...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Chevrolet Debuts Corvette Z06 At SEMA Alongside The Beast And Hot Rod Magazine’s Project X

A number of eye-catching Chevrolet models are currently being displayed at the SEMA Show, including the new Corvette Z06 which is making its public debut at the event. Chevy lifted the veil on the long-awaited C8 Corvette Z06 last week and it has already generated a whole bunch of headlines. Enthusiasts are clearly excited by it and by displaying it in both Coupe and Convertible guises, the automaker will inevitably be able to secure even more orders for the car. The examples put on display include a bright orange Z06 Convertible with the available Z07 Performance Package and a slightly more restrained silver Coupe without the Z07 pack.
CARS
piedmontnewsonline.com

Hot rod show in Piedmont features rare pickup

Larry Davenport has a bit of pickup history in his possession. His white Willys pickup from 1952 glowed under the parking lot lights at Piedmont First Baptist Church for the car show after dark on Friday, Oct. 29. The pickup originally had a six-cylinder engine in it. Now it has...
PIEDMONT, OK
SlashGear

Chevrolet and Hot Rod magazine turn iconic Project X into an EV

Garage tinkerers have been taking the engines out of vehicles that came from the factory and replacing them with an engine never meant to be there for decades. One of the most iconic magazines supporting fans and builders of the type of vehicle known as a hot rod is MotorTrend’s Hot Rod magazine. Chevrolet and Hot Rod have announced a project that will see them take a 1957 Chevy known as Project X and convert it to an electric vehicle. It has had several different powertrains under the hood over the years, and its latest engine swap is something modern.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Best Diesel Trucks and More: SEMA Show 2021

After three days of exploring the 2021 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, it is pretty clear to all in attendance that Ford's new Bronco is the undisputed star of the show. Despite all the Broncomania, other trucks are also on display at the big show.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1992 Ford Taurus SHO

Ford introduced the high-performance version of the Taurus sedan— the SHO— in the 1989 model year, and enthusiasts rejoiced over the cheap new factory hot rod that blew away far more expensive European sedans. I’ve documented quite a few discarded SHOs during my junkyard travels, but this is the first ’92 I’ve photographed. Why is 1992 special for the SHO? Simple: It’s the final year for the mandatory five-speed manual transmission. Here’s one of those rare cars in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service yard.
CARS
gmauthority.com

What’s It Like To Drive A Chevy Impala Bubble Top Hot Rod?

I work for a high-end collector car publication as an auction analyst, which is a fancy way of saying I go to collector car auctions, pick out thirty or forty cars, and review them. Four years ago, I took my father to a Mecum sale in Kansas City so he could see what I do. Dad, being a car fiend himself, hung around for about five minutes, then gave in to his urge to see all the cool stuff up for grabs.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare Trail Wagons 4x4 1986 Chevy Astro Van With V-8 Purchased for $500!

While doing research on this apparent unicorn van I recently bought for $500, I read your article on a Pathfinder 4x4 Safari (Trail's End, June '21). At the end of the article, your author asks for pics of other survivors. I have one that I cannot find a single other example of. It's a 1986 Chevy Astro van converted by Trail Wagons in California.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Rod#Car Racing#Ford Mustang#Daytona 500#Hot Rod Magazine#Vic Edelbrock#Chevy#Comp Xtreme Energy#Mercury#Grand Marquis#American
MotorTrend Magazine

MotorTrend Car, Truck, and SUV of the Year: Our Criteria Explained

Our 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year program was a significant one for many reasons. It was our first Car of the Year back at Hyundai's California Proving Ground after a pandemic-induced change of venue last year. With just 16 total nameplates—partially due to supply shortages, compounded by America's appetite for more trucks and SUVs—it was our smallest COTY field in at least a decade. It was also significant because we had four new staff judges this year.
HOME & GARDEN
Road & Track

Rare 1976 GMC Suburban Sierra up for Auction

Older vehicle in great shape? Check. Spiraling demand for classic cars during a pandemic? Check. One more owner ready to take advantage of the situation? Checkmate. The vehicle auction site Bring a Trailer currently has a listing for a 1976 GMC Suburban Sierra C1500 in what appears to be incredible shape, and the current bid is sitting at $12,500. The current seller is a dealer in New Jersey, and the auction ends in four days.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford F-100 Eluminator EV Truck: Classic Pickup On Top, Mustang Mach-E Underneath

In August, Ford Performance gave us a sneak preview of a new electric crate motor designed to power restomods and such, which it would unveil at SEMA. Well, now Ford has finally let the cat out of the bag and unveiled that crate e-motor at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and it did so in style with an all-electric concept truck.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Maverick 2.0L EcoBoost First Test: The Small Truck Done Right

Just like the entries in every modern automotive segment, pickup trucks have gotten big. Back in the 1990s, a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma were similar in size to today's new 2022 Ford Maverick, but consumer preferences along with a push to make everything bigger and better caused trucks to grow. The 2022 Maverick reopens the door that was shut decades ago, and although it ditches traditional body-on-frame architecture in favor of a unibody platform, the Maverick still manages to do truck stuff. It also looks like a serious truck but without the bouncy ride or big proportions most modern pickups are known for.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
TheAtlantaVoice

About That Car: 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic

DETROIT – It sounds like a huge insult but the new Mercedes-Benz E450 is much better than the car it replaces. And the first place to start with this sedan is under the hood. The twin turbo V6 has been replaced with an inline 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine. It made 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque at a ridiculously […]
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How the Corvette Z51 Was Faster (Once) Around One Track Than a Porsche Cayman GT4

What nonsense is this, you're wondering. You've no doubt read our 2020 Best Driver's Car results and saw the Porsche Cayman GT4 was 1.7 seconds quicker around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with a manual transmission than the Chevrolet Corvette was with a dual-clutch automatic. How did the Chevy make up a deficit like that? Different track, different day.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

Barn Find 1969 Dodge Daytona: Undercarriage Restoration

For those who were around to watch it, Americans landing on the moon in 1969 doesn't seem like such a stretch. For a time, some of us even thought it was routine. After all, there were a lot of steps leading up to it, including unmanned flights, orbital rendezvous testing, EVAs, Hohmann transfers maneuvers, free-return trajectories, refiring of the all-important third stage, long-range communication technologies, and sending a crew around the moon without landing. To someone born much later, it may seem like an impossible or improbable accomplishment, perhaps even a fabrication. More than 50 years later, we're still trying to go back there—when we're not denying it even happened.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Chevrolet Trucks: What’s New With the Colorado and Silverado

Chevrolet's truck lineup could use an update. Since winning MotorTrend's Truck of the Year Award back to back in 2015 and 2016, Ram has far surpassed General Motors in terms of interior design and materials quality, and Ford is stealing the spotlight with the announcement of the F-150 Lightning. That said, it seems like Chevy may be in the midst of a comeback. The automaker is giving the Silverado a massive update for 2022—including a formidable Silverado ZR2 model—and has confirmed an electric variant is coming in the near future.
COLORADO STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

This Porsche 911 SC Build Spared No Expense

Every time you stomp your way through the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the annual SEMA pilgrimage you're met with a mixed bag of eye candy. Some builds are incredibly focused, high-level examples of performance clever craftsmanship, while others are wild spectacles pieced together with the intent of hearing "oohs and ahhs" from attendees. Within that mix, there are some gems that can slip right through the cracks if you're not in the know or simply a victim of sensory overload.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year: The Contenders

MotorTrend's Car of the Year award has been awarded annually since 1949—a long streak of naming the very best all-new or significantly revised vehicle available in a given year, and we're beginning our reveal of the contenders, finalists, and, ultimately, the winner for the 2022 edition. While trucks and SUVs now rule the American vehicle market roost, we nevertheless had a field of more than 15 nameplates vying for the coveted COTY Golden Calipers this time around. We judge each competitor not against each other but rather our six criteria—safety, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, efficiency, and performance of intended function—and it takes a special car to excel enough in these areas to secure the bid. In this rundown, we present the new car contenders that didn't quite make it to the finalist group, with a new batch added every day through Wednesday of this week. The finalists will be announced on Thursday and Friday, November 11 and 12, and be sure to come back on Monday, November 15 to learn which model was named 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year!
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Karma GS-6 Pros and Cons Review: Maybe 2032 Will Be Its Year

Back at Car of the Year in 2011, an identical-looking pre-production Fisker Karma arrived at the Hyundai Proving Ground with parts falling off or warping in the desert sun and doors that wouldn't stay shut under cornering. After 10 years, a bankruptcy, a Chinese purchase of Fisker Automotive's assets, and a major re-engineering effort, the Karma GS-6 returns for our consideration. Surely a decade in various ovens has fully baked this cake, right?
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy