An opportunity to join a growing independent charity, working locally to support children, young people and safe family members who have been affected by child sexual abuse. You will work as part of the business support team undertaking multiple tasks whilst working to the remit of supporting the work of our client and will have lots of scope to learn about working for a children’s charity and to develop your skills in areas that interest you. You’ll be positive, ambitious and really want to make this role your own.

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO