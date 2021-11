The Prior Lake High School Junior Optimist Club has a lot to be proud of this year. The service club was recently named Junior Optimist International Club of the Year (2021-22) for the district made up of Minnesota, North and South Dakota as well as Manitoba. It was also recognized as one of the largest charters in the country and the most active in the upper Midwest by the Junior Optimist International organization.

